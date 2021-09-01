Singapore Exchange : to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings -sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange is in
advanced stages on unveiling new guidelines that will make it
easier for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list
in the city-state after receiving market feedback that some
proposals were too strict, four sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm is considering
easing a minimum S$300 million ($223.2 million) market value
proposal for SPACs and a proposal that warrants cannot be
detached from underlying shares, said two of the sources who
declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak
about the matter.
The moves by SGX come as the bourse has struggled to capture
large listings of high-growth companies and faces prospects of
losing out in courting Southeast Asian startups looking to list
in their home markets https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/bukalapak-indonesias-biggest-ipo-up-25-blockbuster-debut-2021-08-06
or in the United States.
"We are carefully reviewing the feedback and carrying out
our engagements with respondents, regulators and other
stakeholders," a SGX spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
SGX said that given the high level of interest, it is
looking to publish the results of its consultation "as soon as
possible."
SPACs are shell corporations that list on stock exchanges
and then merge with an existing company to take that public,
offering it shorter listing timeframes and strong valuations.
Finalized SPAC rules would make SGX the first major Asian
bourse to roll out a framework for blank check companies.
In other markets, Britain eased rules for such vehicles last
month. https://www.reuters.com/business/britain-eases-spac-rules-attract-listings-2021-07-27
But they are peaking in popularity in the United States as
regulators there clamp down on SPACs https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-us-sec-focuses-bank-fee-conflicts-it-steps-up-spac-inquiry-sources-2021-07-13
after a listing frenzy.
In a consultation paper for SPAC listings issued in late
March https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-bourse-proposes-allowing-spac-listings-with-restrictions-2021-03-31,
SGX had outlined measures to rein in risks seen in U.S. SPACs
such as excessive dilution by shareholders and sponsors and a
rush by these firms to merge with targets.
All the sources Reuters spoke to said that SGX was likely to
introduce other measures to safeguard investor interests but
would simplify proposed guidelines to still make it attractive
for SPACs.
($1 = 1.3441 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)