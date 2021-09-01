Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Exchange Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S68   SG1J26887955

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED

(S68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Exchange : to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings -sources

09/01/2021 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange is in advanced stages on unveiling new guidelines that will make it easier for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city-state after receiving market feedback that some proposals were too strict, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm is considering easing a minimum S$300 million ($223.2 million) market value proposal for SPACs and a proposal that warrants cannot be detached from underlying shares, said two of the sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak about the matter.

The moves by SGX come as the bourse has struggled to capture large listings of high-growth companies and faces prospects of losing out in courting Southeast Asian startups looking to list in their home markets https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/bukalapak-indonesias-biggest-ipo-up-25-blockbuster-debut-2021-08-06 or in the United States.

"We are carefully reviewing the feedback and carrying out our engagements with respondents, regulators and other stakeholders," a SGX spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

SGX said that given the high level of interest, it is looking to publish the results of its consultation "as soon as possible."

SPACs are shell corporations that list on stock exchanges and then merge with an existing company to take that public, offering it shorter listing timeframes and strong valuations.

Finalized SPAC rules would make SGX the first major Asian bourse to roll out a framework for blank check companies.

In other markets, Britain eased rules for such vehicles last month. https://www.reuters.com/business/britain-eases-spac-rules-attract-listings-2021-07-27 But they are peaking in popularity in the United States as regulators there clamp down on SPACs https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-us-sec-focuses-bank-fee-conflicts-it-steps-up-spac-inquiry-sources-2021-07-13 after a listing frenzy.

In a consultation paper for SPAC listings issued in late March https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-bourse-proposes-allowing-spac-listings-with-restrictions-2021-03-31, SGX had outlined measures to rein in risks seen in U.S. SPACs such as excessive dilution by shareholders and sponsors and a rush by these firms to merge with targets.

All the sources Reuters spoke to said that SGX was likely to introduce other measures to safeguard investor interests but would simplify proposed guidelines to still make it attractive for SPACs. ($1 = 1.3441 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
01:06aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings -sources
RE
12:49aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : to roll out easier rules for SPAC listings - sources
RE
08/31AEM : Issues Nearly 27 Million Shares to Temasek Under Private Placement
MT
08/31UOL : Unit Issues $297 Million Worth of 2.33% Bonds
MT
08/31UNITED FOOD : to Raise $1 Million via Proposed Placement of Shares to Two Invest..
MT
08/30ACCRELIST : Completes $2.5 Million Placement
MT
08/30FABCHEM CHINA : Q2 Net Loss Rises
MT
08/27SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Seeks Mandatory Climate Reporting, Board Diversity
MT
08/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Singapore bourse sees little impact from HKEX..
RE
08/27SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : Launches, Prices Oversubscribed Offering of Debut US Curren..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 125 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2022 458 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2022 956 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 10 582 M 7 867 M 7 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
EV / Sales 2023 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 970
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Exchange Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,90 SGD
Average target price 10,62 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boon Chye Loh CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Yao Loong Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Non-Executive Chairman
Tinku Gupta Chief Technology Officer & Senior MD
Nico Torchetti Head-Operations & Market Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED6.68%7 867
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.48%79 871
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.53%67 218
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-10.92%61 456
NASDAQ, INC.46.23%32 454
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.15%32 312