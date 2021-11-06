Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
|
Narrative
|
Narrative Text
|
|
|
Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
Please refer to the attached Results of
|
|
|
Text
|
Annual General Meeting held on 6
|
|
|
November 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This announcement has been reviewed
|
|
|
|
by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital
|
|
|
|
Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for
|
|
|
|
compliance with the relevant rules of
|
|
|
|
the Singapore Exchange Securities
|
|
|
|
Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The
|
|
|
|
Sponsor has not independently verified
|
|
|
|
the contents of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
This announcement has not been
|
|
|
|
examined or approved by the SGX-ST
|
|
|
|
and the SGX-ST assumes no
|
|
|
|
responsibility for the contents of this
|
|
|
Disclaimer
|
announcement, including the
|
|
|
|
correctness of any of the statements
|
|
|
|
or opinions made or reports contained
|
|
|
|
in this announcement.
|
|
|
|
The details of the contact person for
|
|
|
|
the Sponsor are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered
|
|
|
|
Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02,
|
|
|
|
Singapore 048580
|
|
|
|
Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|