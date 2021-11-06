Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited
  News
  Summary
    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/29
0.059 SGD   -13.24%
05:18aChanges To The Compositions Of Board And Board Committees
PU
04:48aAnnual General Meeting
PU
10/29Change Of Continuing Sponsor
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting

11/06/2021 | 04:48am EDT
REPL::ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING::VOLUNTARY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Security

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENTLTD - SG2F97994568 - 5WG

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Nov-2021 16:33:42

Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG211022MEET3PL9

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chua Chwee Choo

Designation

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Financial Year End

31/12/2020

Event Narrative

Narrative

Narrative Text

Type

Additional

Please refer to the attached Results of

Text

Annual General Meeting held on 6

November 2021.

This announcement has been reviewed

by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital

Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for

compliance with the relevant rules of

the Singapore Exchange Securities

Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The

Sponsor has not independently verified

the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been

examined or approved by the SGX-ST

and the SGX-ST assumes no

responsibility for the contents of this

Disclaimer

announcement, including the

correctness of any of the statements

or opinions made or reports contained

in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for

the Sponsor are as follows:

Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered

Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02,

Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time

06/11/2021 16:00:00

Response Deadline Date

04/11/2021 16:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

Venue(s)

Venue details

Meeting

The AGM will be held by electronic

means. Therefore shareholders will not

Venue

be able to attend the AGM in person.

Attachments

Results of AGM 2021.pdf

Total size =40K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 22,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 0,97 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net cash 2020 6,39 M 4,74 M 4,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,15 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chwee Choo Chua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ngen Huay Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Hoe Lee Executive Director & Compliance Officer
How Hwan Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiang Meng Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED-41.00%7
RATIONAL AG15.96%11 745
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-25.33%4 618
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-19.59%3 594
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-1.06%3 106
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-26.44%2 927