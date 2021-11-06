Log in
Changes To The Compositions Of Board And Board Committees

11/06/2021 | 05:18am EDT
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

  1. RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
  2. CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITIONS OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 22 October 2021 in relation to the retirement of Mr Ng How Hwan, Kevin ("Mr Ng") as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held by way of electronic means on 6 November 2021. Following such retirement, Mr Ng ceased to be an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee.

The Board wishes to announce that Mr Choo Kok Kiong ("Mr Choo") will assume the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominating Committee and Mr Lim Chee San ("Mr Lim") will assume the position of member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee with effect from 6 November 2021.

The Board considers Mr Choo and Mr Lim independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

Consequently, the compositions of the Board and Board Committees of the Company are as follows:

Board of Directors

Lim Chee San

- Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Chua Chwee Choo

- Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Lee Chong Hoe

-

Executive Director

Ang Chiang Meng

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Choo Kok Kiong

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Ang Chiang Meng

- Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Lim Chee San

- Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

Choo Kok Kiong

- Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

Nominating Committee

Lim Chee San

- Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Ang Chiang Meng

- Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

Choo Kok Kiong

- Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

Remuneration Committee

Choo Kok Kiong

- Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Ang Chiang Meng

-

Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

Lim Chee San

-

Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

By Order of the Board

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

6 November 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor are as follows:

Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 09:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
