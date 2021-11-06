SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITIONS OF BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 22 October 2021 in relation to the retirement of Mr Ng How Hwan, Kevin ("Mr Ng") as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held by way of electronic means on 6 November 2021. Following such retirement, Mr Ng ceased to be an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee.

The Board wishes to announce that Mr Choo Kok Kiong ("Mr Choo") will assume the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Nominating Committee and Mr Lim Chee San ("Mr Lim") will assume the position of member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee with effect from 6 November 2021.

The Board considers Mr Choo and Mr Lim independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

Consequently, the compositions of the Board and Board Committees of the Company are as follows:

Board of Directors Lim Chee San - Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Chua Chwee Choo - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Lee Chong Hoe - Executive Director Ang Chiang Meng - Independent Non-Executive Director Choo Kok Kiong - Independent Non-Executive Director Audit Committee Ang Chiang Meng - Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Lim Chee San - Member and Independent Non-Executive Director Choo Kok Kiong - Member and Independent Non-Executive Director Nominating Committee Lim Chee San - Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Ang Chiang Meng - Member and Independent Non-Executive Director Choo Kok Kiong - Member and Independent Non-Executive Director

