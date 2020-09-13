Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Announcement On Investigation

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON INVESTIGATION
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has been informed that Ms Chua Chwee Choo Sally (the Company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) ("Sally"), Mr Lee Chong Hoe Alan (the Company's Executive Director) ("Alan") and Mr Alvin Chiao Shan Ren (the Group's Senior Sales Manager) ("Alvin") (the "Relevant Persons") were interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (the "CPIB") on or about 10 September 2020 in connection with entertainment expenses and sales commissions relating to certain projects undertaken by Q'son Kitchen Equipment Pte Ltd ("Q'son") (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) (the "Investigation").
The Board understands that CPIB may call upon other employees of the Group to assist with the Investigation. The Company, Q'son and the Relevant Persons are co-operating and providing full assistance to CPIB in respect of the Investigation, including the provision of documents and records.
Sally (who is also the managing director of Q'son) and Alvin, are on bail in relation to investigations into offence(s) under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241). Their passports have been surrendered to CPIB.
As at the date of this announcement, as the Investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed against any of the Relevant Persons, the Nominating Committee is of the view that the Relevant Persons remain competent, and it would be in the best interests of the Group that they should continue, to discharge their responsibilities and duties in the operation of the Group's businesses. The Nominating Committee will re-assess its position where appropriate in the event there is any material development.
Although the Board is presently not aware of any impropriety or offence committed by the Relevant Persons, the Board has appointed solicitors and an independent reviewer to, inter alia, review the Group's internal processes and internal controls to further strengthen corporate governance.
The Board will make further announcement(s) as and when there are material developments on this matter.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read all further announcements by the Company and to consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.
By Order of the Board
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Eileen-Tay Tan Bee Kiew
Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director
13 September 2020
