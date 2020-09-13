Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
  Report
Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Announcement On Investigation

09/13/2020 | 10:15am EDT

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON INVESTIGATION

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has been informed that Ms Chua Chwee Choo Sally (the Company's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) ("Sally"), Mr Lee Chong Hoe Alan (the Company's Executive Director) ("Alan") and Mr Alvin Chiao Shan Ren (the Group's Senior Sales Manager) ("Alvin") (the "Relevant Persons") were interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (the "CPIB") on or about 10 September 2020 in connection with entertainment expenses and sales commissions relating to certain projects undertaken by Q'son Kitchen Equipment Pte Ltd ("Q'son") (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) (the "Investigation").

The Board understands that CPIB may call upon other employees of the Group to assist with the Investigation. The Company, Q'son and the Relevant Persons are co-operating and providing full assistance to CPIB in respect of the Investigation, including the provision of documents and records.

Sally (who is also the managing director of Q'son) and Alvin, are on bail in relation to investigations into offence(s) under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 241). Their passports have been surrendered to CPIB.

As at the date of this announcement, as the Investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed against any of the Relevant Persons, the Nominating Committee is of the view that the Relevant Persons remain competent, and it would be in the best interests of the Group that they should continue, to discharge their responsibilities and duties in the operation of the Group's businesses. The Nominating Committee will re-assess its position where appropriate in the event there is any material development.

Although the Board is presently not aware of any impropriety or offence committed by the Relevant Persons, the Board has appointed solicitors and an independent reviewer to, inter alia, review the Group's internal processes and internal controls to further strengthen corporate governance.

The Board will make further announcement(s) as and when there are material developments on this matter.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read all further announcements by the Company and to consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Eileen-Tay Tan Bee Kiew

Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

13 September 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact persons for the Sponsor are Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investment Banking) and Ms Tan Cher Ting (Director, Investment Banking) at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: +65 6337 5115.

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 14:14:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 33,0 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2019 -0,07 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net cash 2019 4,70 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
P/E ratio 2019 -220x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 12,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chwee Choo Chua Managing Director & Executive Director
Bee Kiew Tay-Tan Chairman
How Hwan Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Weng Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoen Har Wong Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED-10.91%11
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-16.60%8 048
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.5.59%4 957
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD61.13%4 550
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-9.66%3 700
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.128.90%2 789
