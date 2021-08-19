Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Cessation Of Group Chief Financial Officer And Human Resources Director

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

CESSATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Ms Chow Mei Ling had tendered her resignation as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") on 8 August 2021.

1. The resignation of Ms Chow

Ms Chow had cited personal reasons and the pursuit of another career opportunity for her resignation. Having carefully considered the progress of the on-going statutory audit of the Group's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (" FY2020 "), continuity of Group's financial management, and the appointment of a new CFO, the Board is satisfied that Ms

Chow's resignation will not unduly affect the Company's ability to complete the FY2020 statutory audit and hold the Company's annual general meeting for FY2020 by 14 September 2021. Accordingly, the Company wishes to announce that it has accepted Ms Chow's resignation and her last day of employment will be 31 August 2021. The particulars of Ms Chow Mei Ling pursuant to the requirement under Rule 704(6)(a) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist are furnished in a separate announcement released today. The Board would like to thank Ms Chow for her services during her tenure with the Company.

2. The appointment of a new CFO

As announced on 3 June 2021, the Company appointed Ms Serine Yeo Ngen Huay as the Company's financial controller. Since her appointment, Ms Yeo has worked closely with Ms Chow and has undertaken all aspects of financial management, including corporate accounting, regulatory and financial reporting, budget, cash management, risk management, internal control policies and processes as well as all aspects of the on-going FY2020 statutory audit. The Nominating Committee has reviewed the experience and ability of Ms Yeo and observed her performance since her appointment as a financial controller and is satisfied that she is suitable to assume the role of the Company's CFO. The Board duly approved the re-designation of Ms Yeo to CFO as recommended by the Nominating Committee with effect from 1 September 2021. The Company will ensure a proper handover of duties from Ms Chow to Ms Yeo during the transition period.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Eileen Tay-Tan Bee Kiew

Chairman of the Board

19 August 2021

__________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Catalist Rules. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investment Banking) at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: +65 6337 5115.

1