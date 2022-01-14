Log in
    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place At Which The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

01/14/2022 | 05:02am EST
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND PLACE AT WHICH THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND INDEX IS KEPT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that with effect from 31 January 2022, the office of the Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. and the place at which the Register of Members and Index is kept, will be situated at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, #14-07 Keppel Bay Tower, Singapore 098632.

The contact numbers will remain unchanged:

Tel No.: +65 6536 5355

Fax No.: +65 6536 1360

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

14 January 2022

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor are as follows:

Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 10:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
