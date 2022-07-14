Log in
    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  01:20 2021-07-29 am EDT
0.0590 SGD   -13.24%
Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts

07/14/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

MATERIAL VARIANCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 1 June 2022 ("Previous Announcement") in relation to the unaudited full year financial statements for the financial year ended

31 December 2021 ("FY2021") (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Previous Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board wishes to announce and clarify certain material variances to the Unaudited Financial Statements following the finalisation of the audit and the issuance of the auditor's report dated 14 July 2022 by the Company's independent auditor, Foo Kon Tan LLP (the "Independent Auditor's Report", and the related audited financial statements are referred to herein as the "Audited Financial Statements"). The details and explanations of the material variances are set out in Appendix A as annexed hereto.

Shareholders of the Company are advised to read the Audited Financial Statements of the Group in conjunction with the Independent Auditor's Report as set out in the Company's Annual Report for FY2021, which has been concurrently released by the Company on 14 July 2022.

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge, all material disclosures, facts and information have been provided and announced and are not aware of any facts, information or disclosures, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or disclosures misleading.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

14 July 2022

__________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor are as follows:

Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

1

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

APPENDIX A

  1. Extracts of Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31

As at 31

December

December

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Variance

Remarks

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Deferred tax liabilities

23

62

39

The variance is

due to the under-

recognition of

deferred tax

liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

3,709

3,748

39

As above

Current tax payable

352

486

134

The variance is

due to the under-

provision of

current income tax

Total current liabilities

11,169

11,304

134

As above

Total liabilities

14,878

15,051

173

The variance is

due to the under-

recognition of

deferred tax

liabilities and

under-provision of

current income tax

Total equity

16,836

16,663

(173)

As above

  1. Extracts of Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the

For the

financial year

financial year

ended 31

ended 31

December

December

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Variance

Remarks

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Income tax expense

(227)

(400)

173

The variance is

due to the under-

recognition of

deferred tax

liabilities and

under-provision of

current income tax

Profit for the year

510

337

(173)

As above

Total comprehensive income

468

295

(173)

As above

for the year

2

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

APPENDIX A (Continued)

  1. Extracts of Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the

For the

financial year

financial year

ended 31

ended 31

December

December

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Variance

Remarks

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Changes in bank deposits

-

(739)

739

The variance is

pledged or with maturity of

mainly due to the

more than three months

cash flow effects

arising from the

increase in bank

deposits pledged

or with maturity of

more than three

months as part of

financing activities

Net cash used in financing

(2,902)

(3,641)

739

As above

activities

Net increase in cash and cash

970

191

(779)

As above

equivalents

Exchange differences on

(42)

(2)

(40)

The variance is

translation of cash and cash

due to effects on

equivalents

translation of cash

and cash

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at

15,558

14.819

(739)

As above

end of the year

3

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 16:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
