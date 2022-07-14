Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

MATERIAL VARIANCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement dated 1 June 2022 ("Previous Announcement") in relation to the unaudited full year financial statements for the financial year ended

31 December 2021 ("FY2021") (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Previous Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board wishes to announce and clarify certain material variances to the Unaudited Financial Statements following the finalisation of the audit and the issuance of the auditor's report dated 14 July 2022 by the Company's independent auditor, Foo Kon Tan LLP (the "Independent Auditor's Report", and the related audited financial statements are referred to herein as the "Audited Financial Statements"). The details and explanations of the material variances are set out in Appendix A as annexed hereto.

Shareholders of the Company are advised to read the Audited Financial Statements of the Group in conjunction with the Independent Auditor's Report as set out in the Company's Annual Report for FY2021, which has been concurrently released by the Company on 14 July 2022.

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge, all material disclosures, facts and information have been provided and announced and are not aware of any facts, information or disclosures, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or disclosures misleading.

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

14 July 2022

