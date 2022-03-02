Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Grant Of Extension Of Time For Full Year Results, Annual Report And Agm Fy2021

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME:

FOR THE RELEASE OF FULL YEAR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT ("FULL YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT") TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") ISSUE OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 ("FY2021") TO COMPLY WITH THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED ("SGX-ST") LISTING MANUAL SECTION B: RULES OF CATALIST ("CATALIST RULES")

Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement (as defined below).

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Company's announcement dated 24 February 2022 in relation to the Extension Applications to the SGX-ST.

The Company wishes to announce that, on 2 March 2022, the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX RegCo") has granted the Company 3-month extension of time until (i) 31 May 2022 to announce the Full Year Results Announcement FY2021 pursuant to Rule 705(1) of the Catalist Rules; and (ii) 31 July 2022 to hold the AGM FY2021 pursuant to Rule 707(1) of the Catalist Rules (collectively "Waivers"), subject to compliance of the waiver conditions below ("Waiver Conditions"):

the Company announcing the Waivers granted, the reasons for seeking the Waivers, the conditions as required under Catalist Listing Rule 106 and if the Waivers' conditions have been satisfied. If the Waivers' conditions have not been met on the date of the announcement, the Company must make an update announcement when the conditions have all been met; Confirmation from the Company that it is not aware of any information that will have a material bearing on investors' decision which has yet to be announced by the Company in relation to the waiver for Rule 705(1); the Board of Directors' confirmation that the Waivers wil l not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and its constitution (or the equivalent in the Company's country of incorporation); and the Company convening its FY2021 AGM by 31 July 2022.

The Board confirms that the Company has fulfilled Waivers (a), (b) and (c) above and will endeavour to comply with Waiver (d) above. The Company will make the relevant application to ACRA to extend the time required, if necessary, in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the Company.

The Company is not and will not be in contravention of any laws and regulations governing the Company and the Constitution of the Company arising from the Waivers.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to update its shareholders on the outcome of the above application to ACRA in due course.

1