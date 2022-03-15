Log in
    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Grant Of Further Extension Of Time For Agm & Annual Return Fy2021 By Acra

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

GRANT OF FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME PURSUANT TO THE FOLLOWING PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1967 (THE "ACT") BY THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY ("ACRA"):

  • SECTION 175 TO HOLD AGM
  • SECTION 197 TO LODGE THE ANNUAL RETURN

Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement (as defined below).

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Company's announcements dated 24 February 2022, 2 March 2022, 3 March 2022 and 10 March 2022 in relation to the approval of Extension Applications by the SGX RegCo, approval of 60 days' extension of time until (i) 29 June 2022 to hold its AGM FY2021 under Section 175 of the Act; and (ii) 30 July 2022 to lodge its Annual Return FY2021 under Section 197 of the Act and Further Extension of Time Application with ACRA.

The Company wishes to announce that on 15 March 2022, it has received a letter from the ACRA informing that the Further Extension of Time Application has been approved. The new due dates granted to the Company by ACRA are 29 July 2022 to hold its AGM FY2021 under Section 175 of the Act and 29 August 2022 to lodge its Annual Return FY2021 under Section 197 of the Act.

The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) when there are material developments on this matter.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

15 March 2022

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor are as follows:

Name: Ms Bao Qing (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd.)

Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580

Email: sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 22,0 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2020 0,97 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net cash 2020 6,39 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,15 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Chwee Choo Chua Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Wun Leong Chong Group Chief Financial Officer
Chee San Lim Chairman
Chong Hoe Lee Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Chiang Meng Ang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED-41.00%7
RATIONAL AG-30.08%7 698
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-22.40%4 273
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-11.82%2 606
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-34.07%2 102
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-14.10%1 519