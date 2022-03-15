Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Grant Of Further Extension Of Time For Agm & Annual Return Fy2021 By Acra

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

GRANT OF FURTHER EXTENSION OF TIME PURSUANT TO THE FOLLOWING PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1967 (THE "ACT") BY THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY ("ACRA"):

SECTION 175 TO HOLD AGM

SECTION 197 TO LODGE THE ANNUAL RETURN

Unless otherwise specified, all capitalised terms shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Announcement (as defined below).

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Company's announcements dated 24 February 2022, 2 March 2022, 3 March 2022 and 10 March 2022 in relation to the approval of Extension Applications by the SGX RegCo, approval of 60 days' extension of time until (i) 29 June 2022 to hold its AGM FY2021 under Section 175 of the Act; and (ii) 30 July 2022 to lodge its Annual Return FY2021 under Section 197 of the Act and Further Extension of Time Application with ACRA.

The Company wishes to announce that on 15 March 2022, it has received a letter from the ACRA informing that the Further Extension of Time Application has been approved. The new due dates granted to the Company by ACRA are 29 July 2022 to hold its AGM FY2021 under Section 175 of the Act and 29 August 2022 to lodge its Annual Return FY2021 under Section 197 of the Act.

The Company will make the necessary announcement(s) when there are material developments on this matter.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Chua Chwee Choo

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

15 March 2022

