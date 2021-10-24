Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Half Yearly Results

*Half Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF- YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.
Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of
Note
1H2021
1H2020
Increase/
Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(Restated)1
(Decrease)
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
12,687
8,320
52.49
Cost of sales
(8,498)
(6,348)
33.87
Gross profit
4,189
1,972
112.42
Other items of income
Interest income
7
31
(77.42)
Other income
330
824
(59.95)
Other items of expense
Distribution costs
(1,353)
(1,857)
(27.14)
Administrative expenses
(2,350)
(1,846)
27.30
Other expenses
(22)
(95)
(76.84)
Finance costs
(126)
(127)
(0.79)
Profit/(loss) before income tax
6
675
(1,098)
n.m.
Income tax expense
7
(200)
(11)
n.m.
Profit/(loss) for the financial period
475
(1,109)
n.m.
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:
Exchange loss arising from translation of foreign
-
(1)
n.m.
operations
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the
-
(1)
n.m.
financial period, net of tax
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the
475
(1,110)
n.m.
financial period
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
475
(1,107)
n.m.
Non-controlling interest
-
(2)
n.m.
475
(1,109)
n.m.
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
475
(1,108)
n.m.
Non-controlling interest
-
(2)
n.m.
475
(1,110)
n.m.
Remarks:
1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has been restated due to prior year adjustments
"1H2021" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2021 "1H2020" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2020 "n.m." denotes not meaningful
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Registration No. 201312671M)
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
Condensed Interim Statement
As at
As at
of Financial Position
Note
30/06/2021
31/12/2020
30/06/2021
31/12/2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
9
965
1,057
5
6
Right-of-use asset
10
1,204
1,539
-
-
Intangible assets
11
34
42
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
10
10
2,203
2,638
15
16
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
3,298
3,642
-
-
Trade and other receivables
12
8,067
10,225
3,789
4,024
Prepayments
81
134
10
3
Income tax recoverable
64
49
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
17,988
15,508
1,102
1,104
29,498
29,558
4,901
5,131
Less:
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Contract liabilities
1,859
1,295
-
-
Lease liabilities
13
677
812
-
-
Trade and other payables
14
4,048
4,954
501
257
Borrowings
15
3,427
3,237
-
-
Income tax payable
473
442
-
-
10,484
10,740
501
257
NET CURRENT ASSETS
19,014
18,818
4,400
4,874
Less:
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities
13
1,037
1,181
-
-
Borrowings
15
3,313
3,883
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
23
23
-
-
4,373
5,087
-
-
NET ASSETS
16,844
16,369
4,415
4,890
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
16
5,125
5,125
5,125
5,125
Other reserves
1,217
1,217
-
-
Retained earnings
10,502
10,027
(710)
(235)
16,844
16,369
4,415
4,890
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
16,844
16,369
4,415
4,890
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Registration No. 201312671M)
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
Please refer to Notes 15 of Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
1(c)(i) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
1H2021
1H2020
(Unaudited)
(Restated)1
S$'000
S$'000
Operating activities
Profit/(loss) before income tax expense
675
(1,098)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
126
130
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
(1)
Amortisation for intangible assets
13
11
Amortisation of right-of-use assets
557
666
Write back of inventories
(66)
-
Finance cost
126
127
Interest income
(7)
(31)
Operating cash flows before working capital changes
1,424
(196)
Working capital changes:
Inventories
391
(746)
Trade receivables and other receivables
2,153
3,472
Prepayments
53
10
Contract liabilities
563
350
Trade payables and other payables
(887)
(3,421)
Cash from/(used in) operations
3,697
(531)
Income tax paid
(184)
(30)
Net cash from/(used in) operating activities
3,513
(561)
Investing activities
Purchase of intangible assets
(5)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
(32)
(182)
Interest received
7
31
Net cash used in investing activities
(30)
(151)
Financing activities
Decrease in pledged bank deposits
-
478
Proceeds from borrowings
4,323
4,058
Repayment of borrowings
(4,704)
(5,188)
Interest paid
(126)
(127)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(494)
(677)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,001)
(1,456)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
2,482
(2,168)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period
14,630
9,567
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2)
(5)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period
17,110
7,394
Cash and cash equivalents comprised
Cash on hand and at bank
14,863
5,176
Fixed deposits with banks
3,125
3,096
Cash and cash equivalents as per consolidated statement of financial
17,988
8,272
position
Less: fixed deposits pledged
(878)
(878)
Cash and cash equivalents as per consolidated statement of cash flows
17,110
7,394
Remarks:
1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of cash flows has been restated due to prior year adjustments
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Registration No. 201312671M)
1(d)(i) A statement for (the issuer and the group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalization issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of immediately preceding financial year.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 30 June
Group
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
01 January 2021
Profit for the financial period Other Comprehensive income: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Total comprehensive
income for the financial period
Balance as at
30 June 2021
Foreign
Currency
Non-
Share
Merger
Translation
Retained
controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve
Account
Earnings
Total
interest
Equity
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
($S'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
5,125
1,311
(94)
10,027
16,369
-
16,369
-
-
-
475
475
-
475
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
475
475
-
475
5,125
1,311
(94)
10,502
16,844
-
16,844
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
(Registration No. 201312671M)
Foreign
Currency
Non-
Share
Merger
Translation
Retained
Controlling
Total
Capital
Reserve
Account
Earnings
Total
interest
Equity
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
Group
(Restated)1
Balance as at
01 January 2020
5,125
1,312
(93)
9,075
15,419
(14)
15,405
Loss for the financial period Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Total comprehensive
income for the financial period
Transaction with owners of the Parent
-
-
-
(1,107)
(1,107)
(2)
(1,109)
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
(1,107)
(1,108)
(2)
(1,110)
Acquisition of subsidiary with non-
-
(1)
-
(15)
(16)
16
-
controlling interest
Total transaction with
owners of the parent
-
(1)
-
(15)
(16)
16
-
Balance as at
30 June 2020
5,125
1,311
(94)
7,953
14,295
-
14,295
Remarks:
1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of changes in equity has been restated due to prior year adjustments
