Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Half Yearly Results

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

*Half Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF- YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.

Group Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Note 1H2021 1H2020 Increase/ Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Restated)1 (Decrease) S$'000 S$'000 % Revenue 12,687 8,320 52.49 Cost of sales (8,498) (6,348) 33.87 Gross profit 4,189 1,972 112.42 Other items of income Interest income 7 31 (77.42) Other income 330 824 (59.95) Other items of expense Distribution costs (1,353) (1,857) (27.14) Administrative expenses (2,350) (1,846) 27.30 Other expenses (22) (95) (76.84) Finance costs (126) (127) (0.79) Profit/(loss) before income tax 6 675 (1,098) n.m. Income tax expense 7 (200) (11) n.m. Profit/(loss) for the financial period 475 (1,109) n.m. Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange loss arising from translation of foreign - (1) n.m. operations Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the - (1) n.m. financial period, net of tax Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the 475 (1,110) n.m. financial period Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 475 (1,107) n.m. Non-controlling interest - (2) n.m. 475 (1,109) n.m. Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 475 (1,108) n.m. Non-controlling interest - (2) n.m. 475 (1,110) n.m.

Remarks:

1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has been restated due to prior year adjustments

"1H2021" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2021 "1H2020" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2020 "n.m." denotes not meaningful

