    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Half Yearly Results

10/24/2021 | 01:04am EDT
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

*Half Year Financial Statement And Dividend Announcement For The Period Ended 30 June 2021

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF- YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.

Group

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of

Note

1H2021

1H2020

Increase/

Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(Restated)1

(Decrease)

S$'000

S$'000

%

Revenue

12,687

8,320

52.49

Cost of sales

(8,498)

(6,348)

33.87

Gross profit

4,189

1,972

112.42

Other items of income

Interest income

7

31

(77.42)

Other income

330

824

(59.95)

Other items of expense

Distribution costs

(1,353)

(1,857)

(27.14)

Administrative expenses

(2,350)

(1,846)

27.30

Other expenses

(22)

(95)

(76.84)

Finance costs

(126)

(127)

(0.79)

Profit/(loss) before income tax

6

675

(1,098)

n.m.

Income tax expense

7

(200)

(11)

n.m.

Profit/(loss) for the financial period

475

(1,109)

n.m.

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange loss arising from translation of foreign

-

(1)

n.m.

operations

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the

-

(1)

n.m.

financial period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the

475

(1,110)

n.m.

financial period

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

475

(1,107)

n.m.

Non-controlling interest

-

(2)

n.m.

475

(1,109)

n.m.

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

475

(1,108)

n.m.

Non-controlling interest

-

(2)

n.m.

475

(1,110)

n.m.

Remarks:

1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has been restated due to prior year adjustments

"1H2021" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2021 "1H2020" denotes the half-year financial ended 30 June 2020 "n.m." denotes not meaningful

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

Condensed Interim Statement

As at

As at

of Financial Position

Note

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

9

965

1,057

5

6

Right-of-use asset

10

1,204

1,539

-

-

Intangible assets

11

34

42

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

10

10

2,203

2,638

15

16

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

3,298

3,642

-

-

Trade and other receivables

12

8,067

10,225

3,789

4,024

Prepayments

81

134

10

3

Income tax recoverable

64

49

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

17,988

15,508

1,102

1,104

29,498

29,558

4,901

5,131

Less:

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Contract liabilities

1,859

1,295

-

-

Lease liabilities

13

677

812

-

-

Trade and other payables

14

4,048

4,954

501

257

Borrowings

15

3,427

3,237

-

-

Income tax payable

473

442

-

-

10,484

10,740

501

257

NET CURRENT ASSETS

19,014

18,818

4,400

4,874

Less:

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

13

1,037

1,181

-

-

Borrowings

15

3,313

3,883

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

23

23

-

-

4,373

5,087

-

-

NET ASSETS

16,844

16,369

4,415

4,890

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

16

5,125

5,125

5,125

5,125

Other reserves

1,217

1,217

-

-

Retained earnings

10,502

10,027

(710)

(235)

16,844

16,369

4,415

4,890

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

16,844

16,369

4,415

4,890

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

Please refer to Notes 15 of Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

1(c)(i) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

1H2021

1H2020

(Unaudited)

(Restated)1

S$'000

S$'000

Operating activities

Profit/(loss) before income tax expense

675

(1,098)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

126

130

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

(1)

Amortisation for intangible assets

13

11

Amortisation of right-of-use assets

557

666

Write back of inventories

(66)

-

Finance cost

126

127

Interest income

(7)

(31)

Operating cash flows before working capital changes

1,424

(196)

Working capital changes:

Inventories

391

(746)

Trade receivables and other receivables

2,153

3,472

Prepayments

53

10

Contract liabilities

563

350

Trade payables and other payables

(887)

(3,421)

Cash from/(used in) operations

3,697

(531)

Income tax paid

(184)

(30)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

3,513

(561)

Investing activities

Purchase of intangible assets

(5)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

(32)

(182)

Interest received

7

31

Net cash used in investing activities

(30)

(151)

Financing activities

Decrease in pledged bank deposits

-

478

Proceeds from borrowings

4,323

4,058

Repayment of borrowings

(4,704)

(5,188)

Interest paid

(126)

(127)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(494)

(677)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,001)

(1,456)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

2,482

(2,168)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial period

14,630

9,567

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2)

(5)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial period

17,110

7,394

Cash and cash equivalents comprised

Cash on hand and at bank

14,863

5,176

Fixed deposits with banks

3,125

3,096

Cash and cash equivalents as per consolidated statement of financial

17,988

8,272

position

Less: fixed deposits pledged

(878)

(878)

Cash and cash equivalents as per consolidated statement of cash flows

17,110

7,394

Remarks:

1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of cash flows has been restated due to prior year adjustments

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

1(d)(i) A statement for (the issuer and the group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalization issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of immediately preceding financial year.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 30 June

Group

(Unaudited)

Balance as at

01 January 2021

Profit for the financial period Other Comprehensive income: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Total comprehensive

income for the financial period

Balance as at

30 June 2021

Foreign

Currency

Non-

Share

Merger

Translation

Retained

controlling

Total

Capital

Reserve

Account

Earnings

Total

interest

Equity

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

($S'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

5,125

1,311

(94)

10,027

16,369

-

16,369

-

-

-

475

475

-

475

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

475

475

-

475

5,125

1,311

(94)

10,502

16,844

-

16,844

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Registration No. 201312671M)

Foreign

Currency

Non-

Share

Merger

Translation

Retained

Controlling

Total

Capital

Reserve

Account

Earnings

Total

interest

Equity

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

Group

(Restated)1

Balance as at

01 January 2020

5,125

1,312

(93)

9,075

15,419

(14)

15,405

Loss for the financial period Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Total comprehensive

income for the financial period

Transaction with owners of the Parent

-

-

-

(1,107)

(1,107)

(2)

(1,109)

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

(1,107)

(1,108)

(2)

(1,110)

Acquisition of subsidiary with non-

-

(1)

-

(15)

(16)

16

-

controlling interest

Total transaction with

owners of the parent

-

(1)

-

(15)

(16)

16

-

Balance as at

30 June 2020

5,125

1,311

(94)

7,953

14,295

-

14,295

Remarks:

1: 1H2020 consolidated statement of changes in equity has been restated due to prior year adjustments

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

