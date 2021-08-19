Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Re-designation Of Financial Controller As Group Chief Financial Officer

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT::RE-DESIGNATION OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Securities

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENTLTD - SG2F97994568 - 5WG

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Appointment

Date &Time of Broadcast

19-Aug-2021 23:16:04

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Re-designation of Financial Controller as Group Chief Financial Officer

Announcement Reference

SG210819OTHRH4J4

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chua Chwee Choo

Designation

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX- ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investment Banking) at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: +65 6337 5115.

Additional Details

Date Of Appointment

01/09/2021

Name Of Person

Serine Yeo Ngen Huay

Age

53

Country Of Principal Residence

Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)

The Nominating Committee has reviewed the experience and ability of Ms Serine Yeo Ngen Huay and is satisfied that she is suitable to assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer. The Board approved the re-designation of Ms Yeo to Chief Financial Officer as recommended by the Nominating Committee with effect from 1 September 2021.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility

Executive. Responsible for finance and accounting departments.

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Group Chief Financial Officer

Professional qualifications

Fellow Certified Public Accountant (FCPA)

Bachelor of Commerce

Accredited Tax Practitioner (ATP) (Income Tax; Goods

& Services Tax)

Diploma in Computer Studies

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Conflict of interests (including any competing business)

Nil

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years

Jun 2021 to present

Financial Controller of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited

Jun 2020 to May 2021

Group Chief Financial Officer for Uniseal Global Pte Ltd

Feb 2013 to Jun 2020

- Chief Financial Officer for Matex International Ltd

Jul 2012 to Jan 2013

Regional Financial Controller for Q Lifestyle (S) Pte Ltd

Aug 2009 to Jun 2012

Group Financial Controller for Pathway Wellness Pte Ltd

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))

Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).

Past (for the last 5 years)

Nil

Present

Nil

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?

No

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?

No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?

No

Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?

No

Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?

No

Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or

No

any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?

No

Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?

No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?

No

If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange

Not Applicable

Please provide details of relevant experience and the nominating committee's reasons for not requiring the director to undergo training as prescribed by the Exchange (if applicable)