Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5WG   SG2F97994568

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(5WG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore Kitchen Equipment : Response To SGX Queries

08/22/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 201312671M)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcements dated 11 August 2021 in relation to its update on the additional review in respect of the audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Company's announcement dated 19 August 2021 in relation to the cessation of its Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Previous Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, all abbreviated terms shall have the meanings in the Previous Announcements.

SGX Query 1(a):

Ms Chow had cited personal reasons and the pursuit of another career opportunity for her resignation. NC and Sponsor are satisfied that there are no other material reasons for her cessation.

Given that the additional review of FY2020 audit is in relation to 8 Payments Transactions, and in light of Ms Chow's role as CFO during the material period of the payment transactions, please explain if Ms Chow's cessation will have an adverse impact on the additional review by the auditors. Have the auditors indicated that Ms Chow's assistance in the additional review is not required?

Company's Response:

The Company is aiming to finalise its financial statements for FY2020 by 30 August 2021 and in the event that there is any delay, the Board is of the view that Ms Chow's cessation will not have an adverse impact on the additional review by the auditors which is part of the audit engagement for FY2020. Auditors have indicated that Ms Chow's assistance is not required if the Company is able to provide all requested information and documents.

In addition, as announced on 3 June 2021, the Company appointed Ms Serine Yeo Ngen Huay as the Company's financial controller. Since her appointment, Ms Yeo has worked closely with Ms Chow and has undertaken all aspects of financial management, including corporate accounting, regulatory and financial reporting, budget, cash management, risk management, internal control policies and processes as well as all aspects of the on-going FY2020 statutory audit.

Given that (i) Ms Yeo has been working closely with Ms Chow in relation to the statutory audit, (ii) measures that have been put in place to ensure a proper handover of duties from Ms Chow to Ms Yeo during the transition period and (iii) as announced by the company on 22 March 2021, the Company has appointed an external consultant with suitable experience to assist with the completion of the statutory audit, the Company is of the view that Ms Chow's cessation will not have an adverse impact on the additional review by the auditors.

SGX Query 1(b):

Did the Board require Ms Chow to continue to provide assistance to the auditors and /or the Company on the FY2020 audit and the additional review on the 8 Payments Transactions, if required, even after she has left the Company?

Company's Response:

The Company is aiming to finalise its financial statements for FY2020 by 30 August 2021 and in the event that there is any delay, Ms Chow has agreed to provide assistance to the auditors and the Company, if required.

1

SGX Query 1(c):

Why is NC and Sponsor of the view that there are no other reasons for her cessation?

Company's Response:

The NC has such a view based on the reasons given by Ms Chow during her exit interview.

Sponsor's Response:

The Sponsor had conducted an interview with the CFO in relation to her cessation. Based on the interview conducted, the CFO has confirmed that the reasons for the cessation are as set out in the cessation announcement. The disclosure in the cessation announcement is also consistent with the declaration in the Appendix 7G of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist signed by the CFO.

By Order of the Board

SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED

Eileen Tay-Tan Bee Kiew

Chairman of the Board

23 August 2021

__________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Catalist Rules. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong (Director, Investment Banking) at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, telephone: +65 6337 5115.

2

Disclaimer

Singapore Kitchen Equipment Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 18:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
05:11pSINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Response To SGX Queries
PU
08/19SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Re-designation Of Financial Controller As Group Ch..
PU
08/19SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Cessation Of Group Chief Financial Officer And Hum..
PU
08/19Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited Appoints Ms Serine Yeo Ngen Huay as Group..
CI
08/11WAIVER : :Grant of extension to hold AGM FY2020 & Unaudited Financial Statements..
PU
08/04SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Request For Suspension
PU
08/04Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited Announces the Appointment of Mr. Ang Chia..
CI
07/29WAIVER : :Application for extension of time to hold AGM for FY2020 & Unaudited F..
PU
07/01SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Cessation Of Continuing Sponsorship
PU
06/14SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT : Approval From Acra For Extension Of Time To Hold A..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 0,13 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net cash 2020 5,53 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 125x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,15 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Kitchen Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chwee Choo Chua Managing Director & Executive Director
Mei Ling Chow Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Bee Kiew Tay-Tan Chairman
Chong Hoe Lee Executive Director & Compliance Officer
How Hwan Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE KITCHEN EQUIPMENT LIMITED-41.00%7
RATIONAL AG20.66%12 204
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-1.59%5 827
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.20.06%3 665
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-23.85%3 413
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-25.69%2 809