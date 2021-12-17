Log in
SINGAPORE LAND GROUP LIMITED

Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Non-Executive & Independent Director

12/17/2021
APPENDIX A

NG SHIN EIN

Company/Organisation

Nature of Appointment

Past (for the last 5 years)

NTUC Fairprice Co-Operative Limited

Director

First Resources Ltd*

Director

Sabana REIT*

Director

Yanlord Land Group Limited*

Director

Dreamscape Networks Limited*

Director

Present

Avarga Limited*

Director, Chairman of Remuneration

Committee, Member of Audit and Risk

Committee, and Member of Nominating

Committee

Starhub Limited*

Director, Member of Audit Committee

and Member of Strategy Committee

Grab Holdings Inc*

Director

CSE Global Limited*

Director and Member of Audit and Risk

Committee

Singapore International Foundation

Board of Governors and Chairman of

Investment Committee

*Listed companies

Disclaimer

Singapore Land Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
