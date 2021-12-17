Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Non-Executive & Independent Director

APPENDIX A
NG SHIN EIN
|
Company/Organisation
|
Nature of Appointment
Past (for the last 5 years)
|
|
NTUC Fairprice Co-Operative Limited
|
Director
|
|
First Resources Ltd*
|
Director
|
|
Sabana REIT*
|
Director
|
|
Yanlord Land Group Limited*
|
Director
|
|
Dreamscape Networks Limited*
|
Director
|
|
|
Present
|
|
|
Avarga Limited*
|
Director, Chairman of Remuneration
|
|
|
Committee, Member of Audit and Risk
|
|
|
Committee, and Member of Nominating
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
Starhub Limited*
|
Director, Member of Audit Committee
|
|
|
and Member of Strategy Committee
|
|
Grab Holdings Inc*
|
Director
|
|
CSE Global Limited*
|
Director and Member of Audit and Risk
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
Singapore International Foundation
|
Board of Governors and Chairman of
|
|
|
Investment Committee
|
|
|
*Listed companies
|
Disclaimer
Singapore Land Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.