  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Land Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U06   SG1K37001643

SINGAPORE LAND GROUP LIMITED

(U06)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

General Announcement::Changes in Composition of Board

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The Board of Directors of Singapore Land Group Limited (the "Company") refers to its announcements dated 17 December 2021 on the resignation of Mr Hwang Soo Jin from the Board and appointment of Ms Ng Shin Ein as Independent Director of the Company, and wishes to announce the following changes in the composition of its Board and Board Committees:

  1. cessation of Mr Hwang Soo Jin as Director, Chairman of Nominating Committee and member of Remuneration Committee with effect from 31 December 2021;
  2. appointment of Mr Peter Sim Swee Yam as Chairman of Nominating Committee with effect from 1 January 2022;
  3. appointment of Mr Chng Hwee Hong as member of Nominating Committee with effect from 1 January 2022; and
  4. appointment of Ms Ng Shin Ein as Non-Executive and Independent Director with effect from 1 January 2022.

Consequent to the aforesaid changes, the Board of Directors and Board Committees of the Company will comprise the following Members:

Members of the Board

Dr Wee Cho Yaw

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mr Lance Yu Gokongwei

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Wee Ee Lim

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Liam Wee Sin

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Francis Lee Seng Wee

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Mr Chng Hwee Hong

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Ms Tan Khiaw Ngoh

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Mr Peter Sim Swee Yam

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Ms Ng Shin Ein

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Nominating Committee

Mr Peter Sim Swee Yam

Chairman (Non-Executive and Independent)

Mr Wee Ee Lim

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Chng Hwee Hong

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Remuneration Committee

Mr Chng Hwee Hong

Chairman (Non-Executive and Independent)

Mr Wee Ee Lim

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Peter Sim Swee Yam

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

Audit Committee

Ms Tan Khiaw Ngoh

Chairman (Non-Executive and Independent)

Mr Lance Yu Gokongwei

Member

(Non-Executive)

Mr Chng Hwee Hong

Member

(Non-Executive and Independent)

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Teo Hwee Ping

Company Secretary

17 December 2021

Disclaimer

Singapore Land Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 697 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2020 90,2 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net Debt 2020 345 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 3 739 M 2 743 M 2 739 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart SINGAPORE LAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Land Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE LAND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zai Jie Eu Chief Executive Officer
Ngai Hon Lee Senior General Manager-Finance
Cho Yaw Wee Non-Executive Chairman
Soo Jin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Wee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE LAND GROUP LIMITED12.50%2 743
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.35%34 777
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.98%30 047
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.66%30 019
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.53%27 199
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.08%26 032