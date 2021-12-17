General Announcement::Changes in Composition of Board

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The Board of Directors of Singapore Land Group Limited (the "Company") refers to its announcements dated 17 December 2021 on the resignation of Mr Hwang Soo Jin from the Board and appointment of Ms Ng Shin Ein as Independent Director of the Company, and wishes to announce the following changes in the composition of its Board and Board Committees:

cessation of Mr Hwang Soo Jin as Director, Chairman of Nominating Committee and member of Remuneration Committee with effect from 31 December 2021; appointment of Mr Peter Sim Swee Yam as Chairman of Nominating Committee with effect from 1 January 2022; appointment of Mr Chng Hwee Hong as member of Nominating Committee with effect from 1 January 2022; and appointment of Ms Ng Shin Ein as Non-Executive and Independent Director with effect from 1 January 2022.

Consequent to the aforesaid changes, the Board of Directors and Board Committees of the Company will comprise the following Members: