Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Y45   SG1T17929525

SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED

(Y45)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

10/06/2021 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 200505764Z

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held today by way of electronic means, all resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by way of poll vote.

  1. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the EGM are set out below:

Resolution number

Total number

For

Against

and details

of shares

Number of

As a

Number of

As a

represented

Shares

percentage

Shares

percentage

by votes for

of total

of total

and against

number of

number of

the relevant

votes for and

votes for and

resolutions

against the

against the

resolution

resolution

(%)

(%)

Ordinary Resolution 1

171,242,971

171,242,971

100.00%

0

0.00%

The Proposed Loan

Capitalisation

Ordinary Resolution 2

The Allotment and

214,811,192

214,811,192

100.00%

0

0.00%

Issuance of the PPCF

Shares

Ordinary Resolution 3

The Proposed

171,242,971

171,242,971

100.00%

0

0.00%

Whitewash Resolution

Special Resolution

The Proposed Change

214,811,192

214,811,192

100.00%

0

0.00%

of Name

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting
    As set out in the Circular dated 14 September 2021, the interested persons and their associates must abstain from voting on resolutions relating to a matter in respect of which such persons are in. Accordingly, Mr Mark Francis Bedingham, holding in aggregate 43,008,321 ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, had abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 1 for the Proposed Loan Capitalisation and Ordinary Resolution 3 for the Proposed Whitewash Resolution.
  2. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
    Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the independent scrutineer of the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary

6 October 2021

Disclaimer

Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED
09/28HATTEN LAND : Subsidiary HTPL Signs Definitive Agreement with Frontier to Operate at Least..
AQ
09/20SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO : Teams Up with Hatten Technology to Explore Cryptocurrency Min..
MT
09/19Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited Enters into Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding ..
CI
09/16Singapore Shares Close Higher; Hatten Shares Balloon 140% on Crypto Mining Deal
MT
09/16Hatten Shares Surge 56% on Crypto Mining Deal with Singapore Myanmar, Solar Panel Insta..
MT
09/16SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO : Trims Losses in Fiscal 2021
MT
09/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :quarterly update pursuant to rule 1313(2) of the listing manual
PU
09/08WAIVER : :receipt of whitewash waiver from the securities industry council
PU
09/02SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO : Issues New Shares to Chinese Internet Company, Private Invest..
MT
09/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :completion of the allotment and issuance of the june2021 shares
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,0 M 35,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Francis Bedingham President, CEO & Executive Director
Kwok Wai Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Satheeish Subramaniam Director-Retail Operations & IT
Yen Siang Wong Lead Independent Director
Sung Leng Wee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED525.00%35
CHINA TOURISM GROUP DUTY FREE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.95%78 756
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.21%27 135
AENA S.M.E., S.A.2.88%25 476
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED27.93%16 146
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-41.51%13 228