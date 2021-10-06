Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

SINGAPORE MYANMAR INVESTCO LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 200505764Z

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held today by way of electronic means, all resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by way of poll vote.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the EGM are set out below:

Resolution number Total number For Against and details of shares Number of As a Number of As a represented Shares percentage Shares percentage by votes for of total of total and against number of number of the relevant votes for and votes for and resolutions against the against the resolution resolution (%) (%) Ordinary Resolution 1 171,242,971 171,242,971 100.00% 0 0.00% The Proposed Loan Capitalisation Ordinary Resolution 2 The Allotment and 214,811,192 214,811,192 100.00% 0 0.00% Issuance of the PPCF Shares Ordinary Resolution 3 The Proposed 171,242,971 171,242,971 100.00% 0 0.00% Whitewash Resolution Special Resolution The Proposed Change 214,811,192 214,811,192 100.00% 0 0.00% of Name

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting

As set out in the Circular dated 14 September 2021, the interested persons and their associates must abstain from voting on resolutions relating to a matter in respect of which such persons are in. Accordingly, Mr Mark Francis Bedingham, holding in aggregate 43,008,321 ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, had abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 1 for the Proposed Loan Capitalisation and Ordinary Resolution 3 for the Proposed Whitewash Resolution. Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer

Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the independent scrutineer of the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary

6 October 2021