Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore Myanmar Investco Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company held today by way of electronic means, all resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM dated 14 September 2021 were duly passed by way of poll vote.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the EGM are set out below:
Resolution number
Total number
For
Against
and details
of shares
Number of
As a
Number of
As a
represented
Shares
percentage
Shares
percentage
by votes for
of total
of total
and against
number of
number of
the relevant
votes for and
votes for and
resolutions
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
(%)
(%)
Ordinary Resolution 1
171,242,971
171,242,971
100.00%
0
0.00%
The Proposed Loan
Capitalisation
Ordinary Resolution 2
The Allotment and
214,811,192
214,811,192
100.00%
0
0.00%
Issuance of the PPCF
Shares
Ordinary Resolution 3
The Proposed
171,242,971
171,242,971
100.00%
0
0.00%
Whitewash Resolution
Special Resolution
The Proposed Change
214,811,192
214,811,192
100.00%
0
0.00%
of Name
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting
As set out in the Circular dated 14 September 2021, the interested persons and their associates must abstain from voting on resolutions relating to a matter in respect of which such persons are in. Accordingly, Mr Mark Francis Bedingham, holding in aggregate 43,008,321 ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company, had abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 1 for the Proposed Loan Capitalisation and Ordinary Resolution 3 for the Proposed Whitewash Resolution.
Name of firm and/or person appointed as scrutineer
Entrust Advisory Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the independent scrutineer of the EGM.
