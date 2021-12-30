Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Executive Director

Dr. Lee Keen Whye ("Dr. Lee") tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company due to medical reasons. Dr. Lee remains as a Specialist Medical Practitioner of the SOG Group.

After having interviewed Dr. Lee and to the best of its knowledge, the Company's Sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the resignation of Dr. Lee as Executive Director of the Company.

