    1D8   SG1DG2000005

SINGAPORE O&G LTD.

(1D8)
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of Executive Director

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
Dr. Lee Keen Whye ("Dr. Lee") tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company due to medical reasons. Dr. Lee remains as a Specialist Medical Practitioner of the SOG Group.

After having interviewed Dr. Lee and to the best of its knowledge, the Company's Sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., is satisfied that save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other material reasons for the resignation of Dr. Lee as Executive Director of the Company.

Disclaimer

Singapore O&G Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 40,3 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2020 9,49 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
Net cash 2020 32,6 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 7,23%
Capitalization 126 M 93,2 M 93,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart SINGAPORE O&G LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore O&G Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE O&G LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Wei Choo Chief Executive Officer
Wai Yin Chew Chief Financial Officer
Suan Tiong Beh Executive Chairman
Boon Yew Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Soat Ching See Tho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE O&G LTD.12.77%93
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.71%36 916
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.20%22 353
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD22.73%14 207
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED14.54%11 737
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.54%11 003