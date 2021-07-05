Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore O&G Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1D8   SG1DG2000005

SINGAPORE O&G LTD.

(1D8)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interests Of Director - Dr. Lee Keen Whye

07/05/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange') and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Singapore O&G Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE O&G LTD.
07:18aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interests Of Director - Dr. L..
PU
06/15CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION  : : Resignation Of Independent Director
PU
06/04CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
06/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :appointment of independent director and chairman of nomi..
PU
04/13LYC HEALTHCARE  : Subsidiary and Singapore O&G Set Up JV to Expand Confinement C..
MT
04/13SINGAPORE O&G  : Launches Special-Purpose Vehicle for Postpartum Care JV with LY..
MT
03/30SINGAPORE O&G  : Sets Up New Unit for Planned Postpartum Care JV in Malaysia
MT
03/18LYC HEALTHCARE BERHAD  : Singapore O&G, LYC Healthcare to Set Up Postpartum Conf..
MT
03/18SINGAPORE O&G  : Partners LYC Healthcare In A Joint Venture To Establish A Postp..
PU
03/16SINGAPORE O&G  : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Independent Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 40,3 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2020 9,49 M 7,06 M 7,06 M
Net cash 2020 32,6 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 7,23%
Capitalization 126 M 93,6 M 93,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 23,8%
Chart SINGAPORE O&G LTD.
Duration : Period :
Singapore O&G Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE O&G LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Wei Choo Chief Executive Officer
Wai Yin Chew Chief Financial Officer
Suan Tiong Beh Executive Chairman
Boon Yew Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Soat Ching See Tho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE O&G LTD.12.77%94
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.21%56 586
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.94%29 618
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION43.21%20 760
IHH HEALTHCARE2.00%11 942
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 854