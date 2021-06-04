Log in
    1D8   SG1DG2000005

SINGAPORE O&G LTD.

(1D8)
  Report
General Announcement::APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATING COMMITTEE

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
SINGAPORE O&G LTD.

(Company Registration No. 201100687M)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATING COMMITTEE

Following the announcement on the "Retirement of Independent Director" made on 15 March 2021, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Singapore O&G Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce:

Appointment of Independent Director and Chairman of Nominating Committee

The appointment of Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin ("Ms. Linda Hoon") as an Independent Director and Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company with effect from 4 June 2021.

Ms. Linda Hoon has a Bachelor as well as Master's degree in Law from the National University of Singapore and was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1987. She has also obtained a Master's of Science in Management from the Essec Business School in 2018.

In August 2018, Ms. Linda Hoon joined Singapore Post Limited ("SingPost") as Chief Legal Officer and Group Company Secretary, in which she leads the Legal, Compliance and Company Secretarial functions reporting to the CEO of SingPost Group. In this role, Ms. Linda Hoon leads a team of professionals at the SingPost Group corporate office, to handle the legal advisory and compliance governance across the SingPost Group. Her responsibilities include corporate governance and regulatory and statutory governance administration of the SingPost Group.

Ms. Linda Hoon has over three (3) decades of legal, compliance and company secretarial experience, mostly in-house with major regional listed companies. Prior to SingPost, she was the Group Head of Risk Governance at IHH Healthcare Berhad ("IHH Healthcare") (dual-listed on the SGX and Bursa Malaysia), where she led the IHH Healthcare Group's enterprise risk management and insurance program.

Composition of The Board and Board Committees

Consequent to the above appointment, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company is as follows effective from 4 June 2021:

Board of Directors:

Dr. Beh Suan Tiong (Executive Chairman)

Dr. Heng Tung Lan (Executive Director)

Dr. Lee Keen Whye (Executive Director)

Mr. Ng Boon Yew (Lead Independent Director)

Mr. Chooi Yee-Choong (Independent Director)

Ms. See Tho Soat Ching (Independent Director)

Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin (Independent Director)

Singapore O&G Ltd.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Audit Committee

Mr. Ng Boon Yew (Chairman)

Ms. See Tho Soat Ching (Member)

Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin (Member)

Nominating Committee

Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin (Chairman)

Mr. Ng Boon Yew (Member)

Mr. Chooi Yee-Choong (Member)

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Chooi Yee-Choong (Chairman)

Ms. See Tho Soat Ching (Member)

Ms. Linda Hoon Siew Kin (Member)

Pursuant to Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Catalist Rules"), details of Ms. Linda Hoon's appointment as an Independent Director of the Company as set out in Appendix 7F of the Catalist Rules are contained in a separate announcement released on the SGXNet today.

The Board considers Ms. Linda Hoon to be independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

DR. BEH SUAN TIONG EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN 4 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Singapore O&G Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
