SINGAPORE O&G LTD.

Singapore O&G : Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
We refer to the Company's Announcement Reference No. SG220308OTHREN23 released earlier today in relation to the Request for Lifting of Trading Halt.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of
any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Singapore O&G Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43,1 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net income 2021 8,36 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
Net cash 2021 33,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 119 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 24,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kok Wei Choo Chief Executive Officer
Wai Yin Chew Chief Financial Officer
Suan Tiong Beh Executive Chairman
Boon Yew Ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Soat Ching See Tho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE O&G LTD.-5.66%87
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.36%137 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.13%78 881
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-15.10%24 914
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.12%20 202
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-6.34%17 030