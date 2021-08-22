General Announcement::NOTIFICATION OF CHARGES AGAINST A GENERAL PRACTITIONER OF THE COMPANY'S ASSOCIATED COMPANY

SINGAPORE PAINCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 201843233N

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTIFICATION OF CHARGES AGAINST A GENERAL PRACTITIONER OF THE COMPANY'S

ASSOCIATED COMPANY

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Singapore Paincare Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company has been informed by Dr. Jitendra Kumar Sen ("Dr. Sen"), a general practitioner of the Company's associated company, Sen Med Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Sen Med"), that he was charged on 19 August 2021 by the Health Sciences Authority for the supply of retail sale of codeine cough preparation to a few individuals who were his patients, more than once within a period of four (4) days, which is a restriction under Regulation 14(1)(b) of the Health Products (Therapeutic Products) Regulations 2016. Under the charge, he has contravened Section 17(1) of Health Products Act, Chapter 122D and committed an offence punishable under Section 17(3) of the same Act, Chapter. In addition, he is also facing other court charges by the Ministry of Health for failing to keep and maintain proper medical records.

The Company has spoken to Dr. Sen to understand the circumstances surrounding the charges as well as stressed upon Dr. Sen of his obligations to comply with relevant laws and regulations relating to his medical practice.

As Dr. Sen is currently able to continue with the operation of the clinics under Sen Med, and the Group has other general practitioners and/or contacts with locum doctors who would be able to cover the operation of the clinics if necessary, the Company does not expect the charges on Dr. Sen to have any material financial impact on the Group.

As the Company understands that the matter is currently ongoing, it will release further announcements to update the Company's shareholders of any material developments in connection with the foregoing matter.

By Order of the Board

Lee Mun Kam Bernard

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

22 August 2021

