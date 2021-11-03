Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual

SINGAPORE POST LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 199201623M)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE LISTING MANUAL

Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Singapore Post Limited ("SingPost" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "SingPost Group") wishes to announce the following changes to the SingPost Group that occurred during the half year ended 30 September 2021:

Incorporation of Paya Lebar Central Partnership Limited, an Associated Company

SingPost Investments Pte Ltd (" SPI "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had together with two other unrelated entities namely Milano Central Pte Ltd and Paya Lebar Square Pte Ltd, incorporated a company limited by guarantee and not having a share capital in Singapore known as Paya Lebar Central Partnership Limited (" PLCPL ") on 6 August 2021. SPI holds a one-third stake in PLCPL pursuant to which PLCPL is considered an indirect associated company of the Company.

PLCPL was incorporated pursuant to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's business improvement district programme, which aims to rejuvenate the Paya Lebar Central Precinct area. The incorporation of PCPCL was funded through internal resources and was not expected to have any material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

An announcement on the incorporation was made on 6 August 2021. Dissolution/Deregistration of Dormant Subsidiaries

The Store House Operating Company Limited, a dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Hong Kong, had been dissolved under voluntarily deregistration on 23 July 2021.

SP Jagged Peak LLC, a dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in the United States, had been voluntarily dissolved on 5 May 2021.

Netrada Trading and Consulting (Shanghai) Co, Ltd, a dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in China, had been dissolved under voluntarily deregistration on 27 September 2021.

The deregistration and dissolution are not expected to have any material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above deregistration and dissolution. Dissolution of Quantium Solutions (Philippines) Inc.

Quantium Solutions (Philippines) Inc., an indirect subsidiary of the Company in the Philippines, had been dissolved due to the expiration of its corporate term on and as of 31 July 2021.

The dissolution is not expected to have any material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the dissolution.

Issued by Singapore Post Limited on 3 November 2021.

