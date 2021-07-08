Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Registration No. 198402868E)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Singapore Press Holdings Limited ("SPH") wishes to announce that

Mr Yeoh Oon Jin will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Executive Committee with effect from 9 July 2021.

The Audit Committee will comprise the following non-executive and independent directors with effect from 9 July 2021:

Mr Quek See Tiat - Chairman Ms Janet Ang - Member Mr Tan Chin Hwee - Member Mr Andrew Lim - Member Mr Yeoh Oon Jin - Member

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Singapore,

8 July 2021