Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Registration No. 198402868E)
Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore
CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Board of Singapore Press Holdings Limited ("SPH") wishes to announce that
Mr Yeoh Oon Jin will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Executive Committee with effect from 9 July 2021.
The Audit Committee will comprise the following non-executive and independent directors with effect from 9 July 2021:
-
Mr Quek See Tiat - Chairman
-
Ms Janet Ang - Member
-
Mr Tan Chin Hwee - Member
-
Mr Andrew Lim - Member
-
Mr Yeoh Oon Jin - Member
Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited
Singapore,
8 July 2021
Disclaimer
SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.