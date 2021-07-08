Log in
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
Change - Change in Corporate Information::CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Registration No. 198402868E)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

CHANGES TO SPH AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board of Singapore Press Holdings Limited ("SPH") wishes to announce that

Mr Yeoh Oon Jin will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Executive Committee with effect from 9 July 2021.

The Audit Committee will comprise the following non-executive and independent directors with effect from 9 July 2021:

  1. Mr Quek See Tiat - Chairman
  2. Ms Janet Ang - Member
  3. Mr Tan Chin Hwee - Member
  4. Mr Andrew Lim - Member
  5. Mr Yeoh Oon Jin - Member

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Singapore,

8 July 2021

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
