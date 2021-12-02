General Announcement::PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Possible Offer Announcement") dated 29 October 2021 made by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. ("Cuscaden"), a company formed by a consortium comprising Tiga Stars Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited), Adenium Pte. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd) and Mapletree Fortress Pte. Ltd. (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd) and the announcement dated 15 November 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") made jointly by Cuscaden and Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company"), to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company excluding treasury shares via a scheme of arrangement (the "Acquisition").
As stated in the Joint Announcement, Cuscaden may be required to undertake a chain offer ("Potential Chain Offer") for all the units in SPH REIT in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
MS Singapore is the financial adviser to Cuscaden in respect of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
Dealings
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company and/or SPH REIT ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer, and will not affect the offer price under the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer, if made.
Trades on ordinary shares of the Company:
Resultant total
Resultant
amount of
Price paid or
total
Name of MS
Number of
Total
Relevant
Price per
received (SGD)
percentage
Singapore's associate
Securities owned
ordinary
amount
of ordinary
and whether dealing
Nature of dealing
ordinary
or controlled by
Trade Date
shares
paid or
shares in the
as principal or for
share
the associate and
purchased
received
capital of
discretionary
(SGD)
investment
or sold
(SGD)
the
investment client
Highest
Lowest
accounts under
Company
discretionary
acquired1
management
Morgan Stanley & Co.
1-Dec-2021
International plc
Swap Hedge
Buy
22,100
2.336
2.340
2.330
51,619.00
12,021,093
0.7476%
(dealing as principal)
Derivatives Transactions (ordinary shares):
Name of MS Singapore's associate
Number of
Nature of dealing
referenced
Price per
Total amount paid
Maturity Date
Trade Date
and whether dealing as principal or
securities
share (SGD)
or received (SGD)
for discretionary investment client
(ordinary shares)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Swap
Sell
6,200
2.335
14,476.00
31-Oct-2022
(dealing as principal)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Buy
6,200
2.335
14,476.00
31-Oct-2022
(dealing as principal)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Sell
6,200
2.335
14,476.00
31-Oct-2022
(dealing as principal)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Swap
Sell
15,900
2.336
37,142.40
01-Nov-2023
(dealing as principal)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Buy
15,900
2.336
37,142.40
01-Nov-2023
(dealing as principal)
1-Dec-2021
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Swap
Sell
15,900
2.336
37,142.40
01-Nov-2023
(dealing as principal)
Trades on units of SPH REIT:
Resultant total
Name of MS
Price paid or
amount of
Resultant
Total
Relevant
total
Number of
received (SGD)
Singapore's associate
Securities owned
percentage
Price per
amount
and whether dealing
Nature of dealing
units
or controlled by
of ordinary
Trade Date
unit
paid or
as principal or for
purchased
the associate and
shares in the
(SGD)
received
discretionary
or sold
investment
capital of
(SGD)
investment client
Highest
Lowest
accounts under
SPH REIT
discretionary
acquired2
management
Morgan Stanley & Co.
1-Dec-2021
International plc
Swap Hedge
Buy
1,000
1.000
1.000
1.000
1,000.00
9,745,202
0.3499%
(dealing as principal)
Morgan Stanley & Co.
1-Dec-2021
International plc
Swap Hedge
Sell
200
0.990
0.990
0.990
198.00
9,745,002
0.3499%
(dealing as principal)
Based on 1,607,873,906 shares of the Company in issue (excluding 9,136,984 treasury shares)
