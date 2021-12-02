Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Press Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT

12/02/2021 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morgan Stanley Asia

23 Church Street

(Singapore) Pte.

#16-01 Capital Square

(Co. Registration No.

Singapore 049481

199206298Z)

tel

(65) 6834 6888

fax

(65) 6834 6938

PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT

  1. Introduction
    Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Possible Offer Announcement") dated 29 October 2021 made by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. ("Cuscaden"), a company formed by a consortium comprising Tiga Stars Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited), Adenium Pte. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd) and Mapletree Fortress Pte. Ltd. (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd) and the announcement dated 15 November 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") made jointly by Cuscaden and Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company"), to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company excluding treasury shares via a scheme of arrangement (the "Acquisition").
    As stated in the Joint Announcement, Cuscaden may be required to undertake a chain offer ("Potential Chain Offer") for all the units in SPH REIT in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    MS Singapore is the financial adviser to Cuscaden in respect of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
  2. Dealings
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of the Company and/or SPH REIT ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
    MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer, and will not affect the offer price under the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer, if made.

Trades on ordinary shares of the Company:

Resultant total

Resultant

amount of

Price paid or

total

Name of MS

Number of

Total

Relevant

Price per

received (SGD)

percentage

Singapore's associate

Securities owned

ordinary

amount

of ordinary

and whether dealing

Nature of dealing

ordinary

or controlled by

Trade Date

shares

paid or

shares in the

as principal or for

share

the associate and

purchased

received

capital of

discretionary

(SGD)

investment

or sold

(SGD)

the

investment client

Highest

Lowest

accounts under

Company

discretionary

acquired1

management

Morgan Stanley & Co.

1-Dec-2021

International plc

Swap Hedge

Buy

22,100

2.336

2.340

2.330

51,619.00

12,021,093

0.7476%

(dealing as principal)

Derivatives Transactions (ordinary shares):

Name of MS Singapore's associate

Number of

Nature of dealing

referenced

Price per

Total amount paid

Maturity Date

Trade Date

and whether dealing as principal or

securities

share (SGD)

or received (SGD)

for discretionary investment client

(ordinary shares)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Sell

6,200

2.335

14,476.00

31-Oct-2022

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

6,200

2.335

14,476.00

31-Oct-2022

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

6,200

2.335

14,476.00

31-Oct-2022

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Sell

15,900

2.336

37,142.40

01-Nov-2023

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

15,900

2.336

37,142.40

01-Nov-2023

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

15,900

2.336

37,142.40

01-Nov-2023

(dealing as principal)

Trades on units of SPH REIT:

Resultant total

Name of MS

Price paid or

amount of

Resultant

Total

Relevant

total

Number of

received (SGD)

Singapore's associate

Securities owned

percentage

Price per

amount

and whether dealing

Nature of dealing

units

or controlled by

of ordinary

Trade Date

unit

paid or

as principal or for

purchased

the associate and

shares in the

(SGD)

received

discretionary

or sold

investment

capital of

(SGD)

investment client

Highest

Lowest

accounts under

SPH REIT

discretionary

acquired2

management

Morgan Stanley & Co.

1-Dec-2021

International plc

Swap Hedge

Buy

1,000

1.000

1.000

1.000

1,000.00

9,745,202

0.3499%

(dealing as principal)

Morgan Stanley & Co.

1-Dec-2021

International plc

Swap Hedge

Sell

200

0.990

0.990

0.990

198.00

9,745,002

0.3499%

(dealing as principal)

  1. Based on 1,607,873,906 shares of the Company in issue (excluding 9,136,984 treasury shares)
  2. Based on 2,785,164,072 units of SPH REIT in issue

Derivatives Transactions (units):

Name of MS Singapore's associate

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

Total amount paid

Maturity Date

Trade Date

and whether dealing as principal or

referenced

(SGD)

or received (SGD)

for discretionary investment client

securities (units)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Sell

1,000

1.000

1,000.00

28-Apr-2023

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

1,000

1.000

1,000.00

28-Apr-2023

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

1,000

1.000

1,000.00

28-Apr-2023

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Buy

200

0.990

198.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

200

0.990

198.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

1-Dec-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

200

0.990

198.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

Issued by

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

_________________________________

Zhu An Lu Executive Director

Copy (via email) to:

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

SPH REIT

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:31aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
03:31aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposal to acquire singapore press holdings limited and potential..
PU
02:35aGrab's $40 billion Nasdaq debut to set tone for Southeast Asian tech listings
RE
01:26aSoutheast Asia's Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing
RE
12:06aFactbox-Grab debuts on Nasdaq, marking biggest Southeast Asia listing
RE
12/01Singapore Press Completes Restructuring of Media Business into Not-for-Profit Entity
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Media Restructuring Completion
PU
11/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update Announcement - Straits Times Article
PU
11/30EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :notice of transfer of treasury shares
PU
11/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2022 176 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 2 814 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 784 M 2 777 M 2 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,34 SGD
Average target price 2,12 SGD
Spread / Average Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED107.08%2 777
SCHIBSTED ASA10.37%9 597
INFORMA PLC-12.97%9 287
PEARSON PLC-14.26%5 917
KADOKAWA CORPORATION56.48%3 691
LAGARDÈRE S.A.13.48%3 608