  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Press Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

General Announcement::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

08/24/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS

LIMITED BY KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED THROUGH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE (PUBLIC)

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 2 August 2021, the respective boards of directors of Singapore Press Holdings Limited ("SPH") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror"), a special purpose vehicle which is wholly-owned by Keppel Corporation Limited ("Keppel"), announced (the "Joint Announcement") the proposed acquisition of SPH by Keppel through the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The Proposed Acquisition is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the ordinary shares in the capital of SPH (excluding treasury shares) (the "SPH Shares") in return for a combination of cash and units in SPH REIT (the "SPH Units") and Keppel REIT (the "Keppel Units") as set out in the implementation agreement entered into on 2 August 2021 by SPH and the Offeror. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is the sole financial adviser to SPH in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries.
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018, CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 24 August 2021.
    The resultant holdings in securities following the transactions on 24 August 2021 is 5,525,929 and the resultant total percentage is 0.3472%.1

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

25 August 2021

Copy via email to:

Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd.

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total ordinary shares outstanding of SPH being 1,591,512,137, as set out in the Joint Announcement.

DEALINGS ON 24 AUGUST 2021

Party

Type of

Nature of Investment Clients and

Date of

Total

Price Transacted and

(In relation to

Involved

Security

Nature of Dealing

Dealing

Number of

(in relation to

transactions involving

SPH

Securities /

transactions involving

Exempt Principal Traders)

Shares,

Reference

Exempt Principal

Highest and Lowest

Convertible

Securities

Traders) Total

Prices Paid and/or

Securities,

(as

Amount Paid and/or

Received

Options,

applicable)

Received

Warrants

or

Derivatives)

Credit Suisse

SPH Shares

Obligation to deliver the shares to

24 August

63,500

SGD 1.6651/SGD

Highest: SGD 1.6651 and

International

client due to pre-existing derivative

2021

105,733.85

Lowest: SGD 1.6651

transaction (Accumulator)

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 03:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
