General Announcement::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS

LIMITED BY KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED THROUGH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE (PUBLIC)

INTRODUCTION

On 2 August 2021, the respective boards of directors of Singapore Press Holdings Limited (" SPH ") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the " Offeror "), a special purpose vehicle which is wholly-owned by Keppel Corporation Limited (" Keppel "), announced (the " Joint Announcement ") the proposed acquisition of SPH by Keppel through the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement (the " Proposed Acquisition "). The Proposed Acquisition is proposed to be effected through the acquisition of all the ordinary shares in the capital of SPH (excluding treasury shares) (the " SPH Shares ") in return for a combination of cash and units in SPH REIT (the " SPH Units ") and Keppel REIT (the " Keppel Units ") as set out in the implementation agreement entered into on 2 August 2021 by SPH and the Offeror. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited (" CS Singapore ") is the sole financial adviser to SPH in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Joint Announcement. DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018, CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 24 August 2021.

The resultant holdings in securities following the transactions on 24 August 2021 is 5,525,929 and the resultant total percentage is 0.3472%. 1

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

25 August 2021

Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd.

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total ordinary shares outstanding of SPH being 1,591,512,137, as set out in the Joint Announcement.