  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Press Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
General Announcement::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS BY WAY OF A

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J. P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL")) pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, involving, inter alia, (i) the distribution of units in SPH REIT held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis and (ii) the Offeror acquiring the entire share capital of the Company (other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties), the consideration for which include units in Keppel REIT, which was announced on 2 August 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated in the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of the Company on 1 October 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

04 October 2021

Singapore

1

Schedule

Dealing in

Shares

Resultant

Name of Relevant

Highest and

Total

Total of

Equivalent

% of Resultant

Entity and (if different)

Lowest Prices

Amount

Date of

Nature of

Number

Price

Shares

Total of

name of the ultimate

Description of Security

Paid or

(Paid)/

Dealing

Transaction

of Shares

(SGD)

owned

Equivalent

beneficial owner or

Received

(Received)

or controlled

Shares

controller

(SGD)

(SGD)

by

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

JP MORGAN

*30-Sep-21

SECURITIES LLC

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

Buy

Common Shares

Rehypothecation

3,300

-

-

-

-

5,300,408

0.33%

(dealing as principal)

*Dealing processed in US hours reported on T+2

2

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 877 M 646 M 646 M
Net income 2021 139 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 2 682 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 3 151 M 2 324 M 2 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,96 SGD
Average target price 1,96 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED73.45%2 324
INFORMA PLC2.15%11 411
SCHIBSTED ASA17.58%10 992
PEARSON PLC6.76%7 414
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.30%3 733
KADOKAWA CORPORATION66.36%3 616