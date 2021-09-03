Log in
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENT

09/03/2021
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SPH REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Securities

SPH REIT - SG2G02994595 - SK6U

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

03-Sep-2021 11:10:27

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

Announcement Reference

SG210903OTHRWVWZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra

Designation

Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached.

Attachments

SPH REIT 20210902 - Public Disclosure Form.pdf

Total size =140K MB

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS BY WAY OF A

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J. P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL")) pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, involving, inter alia, (i) the distribution of units in SPH REIT held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis and (ii) the Offeror acquiring the entire share capital of the Company (other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties), the consideration for which include units in Keppel REIT, which was announced on 2 August 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated in the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of SPH REIT on 2 September 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

3 September 2021

Singapore

1

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant

Total

Total of

% of Resultant

Highest and Lowest

Amount

Equivalent

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the

Description

Number

Price

Total of

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or Received

(Paid)/

Units owned

Dealing

ultimate beneficial owner or controller

of Security

of Units

(SGD)

Equivalent

(SGD)

(Received)

or controlled

Units

(SGD)

by

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

2-Sep-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Buy

REIT

Swap Hedge

2,000

0.94

0.94

0.91

1,870.74

523,365

0.02%

2-Sep-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Buy

REIT

Swap Hedge

15,100

0.92

0.94

0.91

13,949.57

538,465

0.02%

Dealings in

Derivatives in

respect of Units

Total

Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the

Description

Number of Units

Maturity

Closing Out

Reference

Amount

Date of Dealing

Nature of Transaction

to which the

(Date)/

Date (if

(Paid)/

ultimate beneficial owner or controller

of Security

Price (SGD)

Derivatives relate

(Period)

applicable)

(Received)

(SGD)

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

2-Sep-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Sell

REIT

Swap

(17,100)

27-May-22

-

0.93

15,823.47

2

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
