General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENT

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SPH REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Securities
SPH REIT - SG2G02994595 - SK6U
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
11-Oct-2021 10:41:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Announcement Reference
SG211011OTHRPXNU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation
Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
SPH REIT 20211008 - Public Disclosure Form.pdf
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS BY WAY OF A
SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE
1. INTRODUCTION
J. P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL")) pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, involving, inter alia, (i) the distribution of units in SPH REIT held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis and (ii) the Offeror acquiring the entire share capital of the Company (other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties), the consideration for which include units in Keppel REIT, which was announced on 2 August 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").
As stated in the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Scheme.
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.
2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of SPH REIT on 8 October 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.
Issued by
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited
11 October 2021
Singapore
1
Schedule
|
|
Dealing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resultant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
|
% of Resultant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest and Lowest
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
|
|
Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prices Paid or Received
|
|
|
(Paid)/
|
|
|
Units owned
|
|
|
|
|
Dealing
|
|
|
ultimate beneficial owner or controller
|
|
|
of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Units
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equivalent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
(Received)
|
|
|
or controlled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(SGD)
|
|
|
by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the associate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buy/Sell
|
|
Product Type
|
Nature of Dealing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highest
|
|
Lowest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8-Oct-21
|
|
J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)
|
|
SPH REIT
|
Sell
|
|
REIT
|
Index hedge
|
(25,300)
|
|
0.97
|
|
0.97
|
|
0.97
|
|
24,531.19
|
|
1,125,565
|
|
0.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Disclaimer
SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.