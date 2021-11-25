Log in
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/24
2.35 SGD   +0.43%
04:50aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
11/24Singapore Press Delays Keppel Scheme Meeting
MT
11/22Cuscaden Peak Obtains Majority of Regulatory Approvals for Singapore Press Offer
MT
General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENT

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Morgan Stanley Asia

23 Church Street

(Singapore) Pte.

#16-01 Capital Square

(Co. Registration No.

Singapore 049481

199206298Z)

tel (65) 6834 6888

fax (65) 6834 6938

PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT

  1. Introduction
    Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Possible Offer Announcement") dated 29 October 2021 made by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. ("Cuscaden"), a company formed by a consortium comprising Tiga Stars Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited), Adenium Pte. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd) and Mapletree Fortress Pte. Ltd. (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd) and the announcement dated 15 November 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") made jointly by Cuscaden and Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company"), to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company excluding treasury shares via a scheme of arrangement (the "Acquisition").
    As stated in the Joint Announcement, Cuscaden may be required to undertake a chain offer ("Potential Chain Offer") for all the units in SPH REIT in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
    MS Singapore is the financial adviser to Cuscaden in respect of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
  2. Dealings
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of SPH REIT ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
    MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the Potential Chain Offer, and will not affect the offer price under the Potential Chain Offer, if made.

Trades on units of SPH REIT:

Name of MS

Price paid or

Total

received (SGD)

Singapore's associate

Number of

Price per

amount

and whether dealing

Nature of dealing

units

Trade Date

unit

paid or

as principal or for

purchased

(SGD)

received

discretionary

or sold

(SGD)

investment client

Highest

Lowest

Morgan Stanley & Co.

24-Nov-2021

International plc

Swap Hedge

Sell

28,300

1.023

1.030

1.020

28,937.00

(dealing as principal)

Resultant total

amount of

Resultant

Relevant

total

Securities owned

percentage

or controlled by

of ordinary

the associate and

shares in the

investment

capital of

accounts under

SPH REIT

discretionary

acquired1

management

8,345,802

0.2997%

Derivatives Transactions (units):

Name of MS Singapore's associate

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

Total amount paid

Trade Date

and whether dealing as principal or

referenced

Maturity Date

(SGD)

or received (SGD)

for discretionary investment client

securities (units)

24-Nov-2021

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Swap

Buy

28,300

1.023

28,937.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

24-Nov-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Sell

28,300

1.023

28,937.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

24-Nov-2021

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Swap

Buy

28,300

1.023

28,937.00

24-Mar-2022

(dealing as principal)

Issued by

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

_________________________________

Lena Ter Vice President

Copy (via email) to:

Singapore Press Holdings Limited

SPH REIT

  • Based on 2,785,164,072 units of SPH REIT in issue

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
