SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENT

12/20/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS BY WAY OF A

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J. P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL")) pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, involving, inter alia, (i) the distribution of units in SPH REIT held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis and (ii) the Offeror acquiring the entire share capital of the Company (other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties), the consideration for which include units in Keppel REIT, which was announced on 2 August 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated in the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of SPH REIT on 17 December 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

20 December 2021

Singapore

1

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant

Total

Total of

% of Resultant

Highest and Lowest

Amount

Equivalent

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the

Description

Number

Price

Total of

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or Received

(Paid)/

units owned

Dealing

ultimate beneficial owner or controller

of Security

of Units

(SGD)

Equivalent

(SGD)

(Received)

or controlled

units

(SGD)

by

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

17-Dec-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Buy

REIT

Index hedge

2,700

0.98

0.98

0.98

2,633.55

1,098,665

0.04%

17-Dec-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Sell

REIT

Index hedge

(5,400)

0.98

0.98

0.98

5,262.90

1,093,265

0.04%

17-Dec-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Buy

REIT

Index hedge

11,300

0.98

0.98

0.98

11,021.90

1,104,565

0.04%

2

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 176 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2022 2 814 M 2 057 M 2 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 3 784 M 2 773 M 2 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,34 SGD
Average target price 2,12 SGD
Spread / Average Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED107.08%2 773
INFORMA PLC-8.56%10 006
SCHIBSTED ASA-7.07%8 212
PEARSON PLC-11.23%6 039
LAGARDÈRE S.A.17.68%3 805
KADOKAWA CORPORATION50.07%3 440