Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Press Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENTS

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPL::FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SPH REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Securities

SPH REIT - SG2G02994595 - SK6U

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

04-Oct-2021 20:12:22

Status

Replacement

Announcement Sub Title

Full Yearly Results

Announcement Reference

SG211004OTHRLT3M

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Jessie Phua Swee Hoon

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Announcement, Press Release, Results Presentation and Financial Statements are attached.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

31/08/2021

Attachments

SPH REIT - SGX announcement Q4FY2021.pdf

SPH REIT - Press Release Q4FY2021.pdf

SPH REIT - Results Presentation Slides Q4FY2021.pdf

SPH REIT - Financial Statements FY2021.pdf

Total size =3867K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

04/10/2021 20:02:08

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcements
PU
09:54aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Court Applications by Subsidiary
PU
05:02aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
10/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
09/30EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :notice of transfer of treasury shares
PU
09/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
09/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
09/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcements
PU
09/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
09/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sph reit announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 877 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2021 139 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 2 682 M 1 978 M 1 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 3 168 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,67x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,97 SGD
Average target price 1,96 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED73.45%2 324
INFORMA PLC2.15%11 411
SCHIBSTED ASA17.58%10 992
PEARSON PLC6.76%7 414
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.30%3 733
KADOKAWA CORPORATION66.36%3 616