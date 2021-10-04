General Announcement::SPH REIT ANNOUNCEMENTS

REPL::FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::FULL YEARLY RESULTS
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SPH REIT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
Securities
SPH REIT - SG2G02994595 - SK6U
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
04-Oct-2021 20:12:22
Status
Replacement
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG211004OTHRLT3M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Jessie Phua Swee Hoon
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
The Announcement, Press Release, Results Presentation and Financial Statements are attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/08/2021
Attachments
SPH REIT - SGX announcement Q4FY2021.pdf
SPH REIT - Press Release Q4FY2021.pdf
SPH REIT - Results Presentation Slides Q4FY2021.pdf
SPH REIT - Financial Statements FY2021.pdf