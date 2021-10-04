General Announcement::Update on Court Applications by Subsidiary

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Registration No. 198402868E)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

STREETSINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP PTE LTD

MONTHLY UPDATE

Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to its previous announcements in relation to the judicial management and interim judicial management applications filed by (inter alia) StreetSine Technology Group Pte Ltd (formerly known as CoSine Holdings Pte Ltd) ("SSTG") in the Singapore High Court.

Pursuant to Rule 704(23) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Company wishes to update that there have been no material developments in relation to SSTG which have a significant impact on the Company's current financial situation.

The Company will keep the shareholders informed of the progress of the matter and will make further announcements, when appropriate.

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Singapore,

4 October 2021

