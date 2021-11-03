Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Press Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Update on Court Applications by Subsidiary

11/03/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Registration No. 198402868E)

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

STREETSINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP PTE LTD

MONTHLY UPDATE

Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") refers to its previous announcements in relation to the judicial management and interim judicial management applications filed by (inter alia) StreetSine Technology Group Pte Ltd (formerly known as CoSine Holdings Pte Ltd) ("SSTG") in the Singapore High Court.

Pursuant to Rule 704(23) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Company wishes to update that there have been no material developments in relation to SSTG which have a significant impact on the Company's current financial situation.

The Company will keep the shareholders informed of the progress of the matter and will make further announcements, when appropriate.

Issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited

Singapore,

3 November 2021

1

Disclaimer

SPH - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:15aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Court Applications by Subsidiary
PU
11/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
11/01ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : :Voluntary
PU
11/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Clarification Announcement of Possible SPH REIT Chain Offer Price
PU
10/29Temasek-Linked Consortium Makes $2.5 Billion Rival Bid for Singapore Press
CI
10/29Temasek-linked consortium makes $2.5 bln rival bid for Singapore Press
RE
10/29Temasek-backed consortium makes $2.5 bln bid for Singapore Press, tops Keppel's offer
RE
10/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Possible Offer Announcement - Proposal to Acquire Singapore Press ..
PU
10/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Consent Solicitation Exercise S$500,000,000 3.2% Notes due 2030
PU
10/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 176 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 2 814 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 3 425 M 2 538 M 2 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Singapore Press Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,13 SGD
Average target price 2,03 SGD
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED88.50%2 538
INFORMA PLC-2.59%10 933
PEARSON PLC-13.29%6 050
SCHIBSTED ASA17.94%5 298
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.21%3 727
KADOKAWA CORPORATION60.48%3 401