    T39   SG1P66918738

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(T39)
  Report
Temasek-backed consortium makes $2.5 bln bid for Singapore Press, tops Keppel's offer

10/28/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
Oct 29 (Reuters) - A Singapore state investor Temasek-backed consortium of three property developers proposed to buy media group Singapore Press Holdings for S$3.34 billion ($2.48 billion) on Friday, seeking to out-bid conglomerate Keppel Corp.

The consortium Cuscaden Peak offered S$2.1 per share in cash for Singapore Press, marginally topping Keppel's more complicated cash-plus-share offer of S$2.099.

Keppel's offer to buy Singapore Press, which publishes the city-state's main newspaper, comes after the latter's decision to transfer its media business - comprising publications including the Strait Times and the Business Times - into a not-for-profit company in May.

Trading in shares of the newspaper publisher were halted on Friday morning and it was yet to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Keppel said in a statement that it would review the Cuscaden Peak's all-cash offer and make an announcement at an appropriate time.

Cuscaden Peak is 40% held by a unit of Singapore-based Hotel Properties Tiga Stars, and 30% each by units of Adenium and Mapletree Fortress, which are part of Temasek portfolio companies CLA and Mapletree, respectively.

($1 = 1.3442 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOTEL PROPERTIES LIMITED -0.90% 3.3 End-of-day quote.8.20%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.56% 5.37 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.99 End-of-day quote.76.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 482 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2022 176 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2022 2 814 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 3 200 M 2 381 M 2 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Yat Chung Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hwee Song Chua Group Chief Financial Officer
Boon Yang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
Glen Gary Francis Chief Technology Officer
Bahren bin Haji Sha'ari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED76.11%2 373
SCHIBSTED ASA23.94%11 671
INFORMA PLC-4.85%10 699
PEARSON PLC-11.11%6 280
LAGARDÈRE S.A.10.64%3 677
KADOKAWA CORPORATION64.75%3 286