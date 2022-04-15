Log in
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
04/14 05:13:45 am EDT
4.070 SGD    0.00%
04/15ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 21 APRIL 2022 : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions
PU
03/24S&P Global Downgrades ST Engineering to AA+; Removes from CreditWatch
MT
03/24SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : EFW Receives STC for World's First A320P2F
PU
News 
Official Publications

Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 April 2022: Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions

04/15/2022 | 09:04pm EDT
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) would like to thank our shareholders who submitted their questions in advance of our 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held by electronic means on Thursday, 21 April 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (GMT +8).

We have provided our responses to the two questions received.

Please refer to our responses as set out in Appendix 1.

The Appendix 1 can also be found on our Investor Relations page on https://www.stengg.com/agm-egm.

By Order of the Board

Tan Wan Hoon

Joint Company Secretary

Singapore, 16 April 2022

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 01:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
