  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
News 
Summary

Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 April 2021: Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions

04/19/2021 | 01:06am EDT
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) would like to thank all shareholders who submitted their questions in advance of our 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held by electronic means on Thursday, 22 April 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (GMT +8).

Responses to substantial questions relevant to the Resolutions

We have grouped related and similar questions together and provided our corresponding responses to them.

Please refer to our responses as set out in Appendix 1.

The Appendix 1 can also be found on our Investor Relations page on https://www.stengg.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/.

By Order of the Board

Tan Wan Hoon

Joint Company Secretary

Singapore, 19 April 2021

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 05:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
