Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE RSP2020

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(Co. Regn. No. 199706274H)

GRANT OF CONTINGENT AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN 2020

In accordance with Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces the details of the grant of award of ordinary shares pursuant to the Singapore Technologies Engineering Restricted Share Plan 2020 ("RSP2020") in the capital of the Company.