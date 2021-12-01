Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE RSP2020

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(Co. Regn. No. 199706274H)

GRANT OF CONTINGENT AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN 2020

In accordance with Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces the details of the grant of award of ordinary shares pursuant to the Singapore Technologies Engineering Restricted Share Plan 2020 ("RSP2020") in the capital of the Company.

a

Date of Award under the RSP2020

1 December 2021

b

Number of Shares of the Award granted under RSP2020

24,000

c

Market price of each share under the Award on the date of

$3.790

grant

d

Number of shares granted to each director under the Award

Nil

e

Validity Period of the Award

1/3 vesting from

2022 to 2024

Singapore,

1 December 2021

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
04:51aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :grant of award of shares pursuant to the rsp2020
PU
11/30SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering to convene EGM on 15 December 2021, 10..
PU
11/29EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : :Voluntary
PU
11/25SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering and A*STAR's SIMTech Team Up in Additi..
PU
11/23SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering receives AML-STC for the installation ..
PU
11/17Hyundai Rotem Clinches Railway Project Worth $176 Million in Taiwan
MT
11/16SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering iDirect and Hellas Sat Successfully Va..
PU
11/14SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Secures International Defence Contract..
PU
11/14SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering's Smart City Business Gains Momentum w..
PU
11/11ST Engineering Secures Contract to Provide Full Component Support to Virgin Australia A..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 589 M 5 568 M 5 568 M
Net income 2021 560 M 411 M 411 M
Net Debt 2021 1 409 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 11 867 M 8 666 M 8 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,81 SGD
Average target price 4,34 SGD
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
See Tiat Quek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-0.26%8 666
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.16%121 313
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.10%91 925
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.96%55 298
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.98%52 672
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.58%41 027