Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE RSP2020

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
(Co. Regn. No. 199706274H)
GRANT OF CONTINGENT AWARD OF SHARES PURSUANT TO THE
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN 2020
In accordance with Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces the details of the grant of award of ordinary shares pursuant to the Singapore Technologies Engineering Restricted Share Plan 2020 ("RSP2020") in the capital of the Company.
|
|
a
|
Date of Award under the RSP2020
|
1 December 2021
|
|
b
|
Number of Shares of the Award granted under RSP2020
|
24,000
|
|
c
|
Market price of each share under the Award on the date of
|
$3.790
|
|
|
grant
|
|
|
d
|
Number of shares granted to each director under the Award
|
Nil
|
|
e
|
Validity Period of the Award
|
1/3 vesting from
|
|
|
|
2022 to 2024
|
Singapore,
|
|
1 December 2021
|
Disclaimer
ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:04 UTC.