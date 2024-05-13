1Q2024 Market Updates
Business Overview: Digital Business
13 May 2024
Digital Business Updates
Digital Business
Cloud
- Cloud Managed and Professional Services
- Cloud business for Government and Commercial Enterprises including data centres
AI Analytics
- Gen-AI,AI-ML and Data Analytics software and solutions
Cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity product suite for IT & OT e.g. Security Operations Centre
- Cybersecurity services - threat hunting, digital forensic and incident response
Cloud, AI Analytics, Cyber business to triple to >$500m by 2026
Digital Business Updates
Strong Momentum in Digital Business
Revenue, $'m
2026
550
+20%
target
500
463
500
450
385
400
350
300
250
250
200
170
147
150
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q2024
Digital Business:
Cloud, AI Analytics & Cyber
- On track to well exceed 2026 target
- Growth in Cyber to be further augmented by integration with D'Crypt
Digital Business Updates
Growth Drivers for Digital Business
AI-poweredend-to-end mission critical software systems
Resilient Hybrid Cloud and Data Centres
Integration of D'Crypt's cryptographic technology into Cyber business for growth
Digital Business Updates
Customer Segments
Government
Critical
Enterprise
Infrastructure
Digital Business Updates
AI-Powered Investigation Assistant
Labour-Intensive and Time-Consuming Manual Investigation Process
Problem Statement
•
High volumes of investigation documents •
Manual processing of information, analysing statements,
•
Information gaps in statement taking
extraction of salient information and draft report preparation
Investigation Officer
AI-Investigation Assistant
Speech to Text
Natural Language Processing
Large Language
Models
Statements
Summary of Facts
Case Analysis
Draft Final Report
AI-Powered Automation Reduces Human Workload by 50%
Digital Business Updates
Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Solutions
Highly Secure
Largest Private
Largest Secure
Built .SG Domain
Hybrid Cloud Infra
Azure Cloud outside
Registry System in
Data Centres
of Nutanix in
the U.S.
Public Cloud
S.E.A.
Build, Manage Enterprise
Cloud Migration and
Cloud Solutions
Managed Services
Digital Business Updates
Cyber Capabilities
Cybersecurity
Operations Centre
- Design, build, operate & maintain for IT/OT
- 24/7 monitoring
- Threat intelligence / hunting
- Cyber dashboard
Encryption Products
Cybersecurity Services
• Secure connectivity
• Vulnerability assessment &
• Secure storage
penetration testing
• Cross-domain
• Risk assessment
• Digital forensic & incident
response (on-prem / cloud)
Digital Business Updates
Cyber: Deriving Synergies from Acquisition of D'Crypt
- Access to cutting-edge technologies in Cryptography and ASIC*-enabled secured module
- Accelerate build-up of talent & capabilities
1 Enhance GTM for D'Crypt Products
ASIC
Secure Computing
EncryptorAnywhere
2 Synergies with ST Engineering Products
- Strengthen position as Cryptographic Technology and Product house
- Embed cryptography in digital systems solutions
*ASIC: Application-Specific Integrated Circuit
Digital Business Updates
Building Up Next Gen Digital & Cyber Talents
- Highly skilled talent pool driving our growth initiatives
- Solid industry credentials, validated by a diverse array of accreditations and certifications
- Continuous skill and capability enhancement by internal Digital & Cyber training academies
>550
~ 300
Cybersecurity
Cloud & AI
specialists
engineers
