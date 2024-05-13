1Q2024 Market Updates

Business Overview: Digital Business

13 May 2024

Digital Business

Cloud

  • Cloud Managed and Professional Services
  • Cloud business for Government and Commercial Enterprises including data centres

AI Analytics

  • Gen-AI,AI-ML and Data Analytics software and solutions

Cybersecurity

  • Cybersecurity product suite for IT & OT e.g. Security Operations Centre
  • Cybersecurity services - threat hunting, digital forensic and incident response

Cloud, AI Analytics, Cyber business to triple to >$500m by 2026

Strong Momentum in Digital Business

Revenue, $'m

2026

550

+20%

target

500

463

500

450

385

400

350

300

250

250

200

170

147

150

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q2024

Digital Business:

Cloud, AI Analytics & Cyber

  • On track to well exceed 2026 target
  • Growth in Cyber to be further augmented by integration with D'Crypt

Growth Drivers for Digital Business

AI-poweredend-to-end mission critical software systems

Resilient Hybrid Cloud and Data Centres

Integration of D'Crypt's cryptographic technology into Cyber business for growth

Customer Segments

Government

Critical

Enterprise

Infrastructure

AI-Powered Investigation Assistant

Labour-Intensive and Time-Consuming Manual Investigation Process

Problem Statement

High volumes of investigation documents •

Manual processing of information, analysing statements,

Information gaps in statement taking

extraction of salient information and draft report preparation

Investigation Officer

AI-Investigation Assistant

Speech to Text

Natural Language Processing

Large Language

Models

Statements

Summary of Facts

Case Analysis

Draft Final Report

AI-Powered Automation Reduces Human Workload by 50%

Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Solutions

Highly Secure

Largest Private

Largest Secure

Built .SG Domain

Hybrid Cloud Infra

Azure Cloud outside

Registry System in

Data Centres

of Nutanix in

the U.S.

Public Cloud

S.E.A.

Build, Manage Enterprise

Cloud Migration and

Cloud Solutions

Managed Services

Cyber Capabilities

Cybersecurity

Operations Centre

  • Design, build, operate & maintain for IT/OT
  • 24/7 monitoring
  • Threat intelligence / hunting
  • Cyber dashboard

Encryption Products

Cybersecurity Services

• Secure connectivity

• Vulnerability assessment &

• Secure storage

penetration testing

• Cross-domain

• Risk assessment

• Digital forensic & incident

response (on-prem / cloud)

Cyber: Deriving Synergies from Acquisition of D'Crypt

  • Access to cutting-edge technologies in Cryptography and ASIC*-enabled secured module
  • Accelerate build-up of talent & capabilities

1 Enhance GTM for D'Crypt Products

ASIC

Secure Computing

EncryptorAnywhere

2 Synergies with ST Engineering Products

  • Strengthen position as Cryptographic Technology and Product house
  • Embed cryptography in digital systems solutions

*ASIC: Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Building Up Next Gen Digital & Cyber Talents

  • Highly skilled talent pool driving our growth initiatives
  • Solid industry credentials, validated by a diverse array of accreditations and certifications
  • Continuous skill and capability enhancement by internal Digital & Cyber training academies

>550

~ 300

Cybersecurity

Cloud & AI

specialists

engineers

