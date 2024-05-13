Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is a Singapore-based global technology, defense and engineering company. The Company operates through a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Companyâs segments include Commercial Aerospace, Urban Solutions & Satcom, and Defence & Public Security. The Commercial Aerospace includes airframe, engine and components maintenance, repair and overhaul, original equipment manufacturer for nacelles, composite floorboard and passenger-to-freighter conversions and aviation asset management. The Urban Solutions & Satcom includes smart mobility, smart utilities and infrastructure, urban environment solutions and satcom. Defence & Public Security includes public safety and security, critical information infrastructure solutions, control systems, cryptographic technology design and cybersecurity. It comprises defense business areas, such as digital systems and cyber, land systems, and more.