13 May 2024

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events as at the date of this presentation. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Some examples of these risk factors include disruption to global supply chains, general economic conditions, interest rate trends, inflationary pressure, shifts in customer demand, regulatory changes and natural disasters which may negatively impact business activities of the ST Engineering Group.

No assurance can be given that future events will occur, or that assumptions are correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events.

Agenda

  • Financial Highlights
    • Group Revenue
    • Business Segment Highlights
      • Commercial Aerospace (CA)
      • Defence & Public Security (DPS)
      • Urban Solutions & Satcom (USS)
    • Contract Wins & Order Book
    • Summary
  • Business Overview: Digital Business
  • Question & Answer Session

Group Revenue

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by CA and DPS

1Q2024 revenue

$2.7b

18% higher y-o-y

  • CA and DPS recorded double-digit % y-o-y growth in revenue

Revenue

$2.7b

$2.3b

1Q2023 1Q2024

Group Revenue

Group Revenue: Growth in CA and DPS Segments

$m

1Q2024

1Q2023

Change

Commercial Aerospace

1,152

873

▲32%

Defence & Public Security

1,123

982

▲14%

Urban Solutions & Satcom

429

434

▼1%

Group

2,703

2,289

▲18%

Business Segment Highlights

Commercial Aerospace

1Q2024 revenue

$1.2b

32% higher y-o-y

  • Broad-basedgrowth
  • Strong growth in Engine MRO

Revenue

$1,152m

$873m*

1Q2023

1Q2024

* Includes aircraft sales of $35m in 1Q2023

Business Segment Highlights

MRAS Nacelle Business Benefiting from Popularity of A320neo and Leap 1A

  • Narrowbody production expected to be strong over next 10 years
  • By 2034, narrowbody aircraft will make up 63% of global fleet 1 - A320 family has the largest share
  • LEAP-1Aengine estimated to account for 59%2 of A320neo platform by 2033
  • MRAS is the single-source nacelle provider for LEAP-1A3

Global Fleet Forecast,

2024-20341

+28% 36.4k

28.4k

+33%

23.0k

17.3k

(63.1%)

(60.8%)

2024

2034

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional jet

Turboprop

  1. Oliver Wyman Global Fleet and MRO Market Forecast 2024-2034
  2. Aviation Week's May 2024 Fleet & MRO Forecast
  3. In partnership with Safran Nacelle

Business Segment Highlights

Defence & Public Security

1Q2024 revenue

$1.1b

14% higher y-o-y

  • Growth in all sub-segments
  • Digital Business (Cloud, AI Analytics, Cyber) poised to well exceed 2026 revenue target

Revenue

$1,123m

$982m

1Q2023

1Q2024

Business Segment Highlights

Urban Solutions & Satcom

1Q2024 revenue

$429m

1% lower y-o-y

  • TransCore revenue grew >10% y-o-y
  • URS base business revenue
    • 2H weighted
  • Satcom transformation well in progress
    • Multi-orbitNGP development on track; "Intuition" brand unveiled in Mar'24

Revenue

$434m

$429m

1Q2023

1Q2024

Contract Wins and Order Book

New Contract Wins and Strong Order Book

Contract Wins

$3.0b

New contracts for 1Q2024

Commercial

Defence &

Urban Solutions

Aerospace

Public Security

& Satcom

$0.84b

$1.65b

$0.54b

Order Book

$27.7b

as at 31 Mar 2024

$6.5b

Expected to be delivered for rest of the year

