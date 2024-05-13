1Q2024 Market Updates
13 May 2024
Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events as at the date of this presentation. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Some examples of these risk factors include disruption to global supply chains, general economic conditions, interest rate trends, inflationary pressure, shifts in customer demand, regulatory changes and natural disasters which may negatively impact business activities of the ST Engineering Group.
No assurance can be given that future events will occur, or that assumptions are correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events.
Agenda
- Financial Highlights
- Group Revenue
- Business Segment Highlights
- Commercial Aerospace (CA)
- Defence & Public Security (DPS)
- Urban Solutions & Satcom (USS)
- Contract Wins & Order Book
- Summary
- Business Overview: Digital Business
- Question & Answer Session
Group Revenue
Strong Revenue Growth Driven by CA and DPS
1Q2024 revenue
$2.7b
18% higher y-o-y
- CA and DPS recorded double-digit % y-o-y growth in revenue
Revenue
$2.7b
$2.3b
1Q2023 1Q2024
Group Revenue
Group Revenue: Growth in CA and DPS Segments
$m
1Q2024
1Q2023
Change
Commercial Aerospace
1,152
873
▲32%
Defence & Public Security
1,123
982
▲14%
Urban Solutions & Satcom
429
434
▼1%
Group
2,703
2,289
▲18%
Business Segment Highlights
Commercial Aerospace
1Q2024 revenue
$1.2b
32% higher y-o-y
- Broad-basedgrowth
- Strong growth in Engine MRO
Revenue
$1,152m
$873m*
1Q2023
1Q2024
* Includes aircraft sales of $35m in 1Q2023
Business Segment Highlights
MRAS Nacelle Business Benefiting from Popularity of A320neo and Leap 1A
- Narrowbody production expected to be strong over next 10 years
- By 2034, narrowbody aircraft will make up 63% of global fleet 1 - A320 family has the largest share
- LEAP-1Aengine estimated to account for 59%2 of A320neo platform by 2033
- MRAS is the single-source nacelle provider for LEAP-1A3
Global Fleet Forecast,
2024-20341
+28% 36.4k
28.4k
+33%
23.0k
17.3k
(63.1%)
(60.8%)
2024
2034
Narrowbody
Widebody
Regional jet
Turboprop
- Oliver Wyman Global Fleet and MRO Market Forecast 2024-2034
- Aviation Week's May 2024 Fleet & MRO Forecast
- In partnership with Safran Nacelle
Business Segment Highlights
Defence & Public Security
1Q2024 revenue
$1.1b
14% higher y-o-y
- Growth in all sub-segments
- Digital Business (Cloud, AI Analytics, Cyber) poised to well exceed 2026 revenue target
Revenue
$1,123m
$982m
1Q2023
1Q2024
Business Segment Highlights
Urban Solutions & Satcom
1Q2024 revenue
$429m
1% lower y-o-y
- TransCore revenue grew >10% y-o-y
- URS base business revenue
- 2H weighted
- Satcom transformation well in progress
- Multi-orbitNGP development on track; "Intuition" brand unveiled in Mar'24
Revenue
$434m
$429m
1Q2023
1Q2024
Contract Wins and Order Book
New Contract Wins and Strong Order Book
Contract Wins
$3.0b
New contracts for 1Q2024
Commercial
Defence &
Urban Solutions
Aerospace
Public Security
& Satcom
$0.84b
$1.65b
$0.54b
Order Book
$27.7b
as at 31 Mar 2024
$6.5b
Expected to be delivered for rest of the year
