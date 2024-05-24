Upon release of the voting result (refer to attached Annex 1), Chairman declared the following Resolution carried:-

RESOLVED THAT the Directors' Statement, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Auditors' Report be received and adopted.

9.2 RESOLUTION 2

DECLARATION OF A FINAL ORDINARY TAX EXEMPT (ONE-TIER) DIVIDEND OF 4.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Chairman informed that the final dividend of 4.0 cents per share, if approved by shareholders, would be paid on 14 May 2024. This would bring the total dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 to 16.0 cents.

Chairman proposed the resolution and invited questions from the shareholders. There being no questions, Chairman put Ordinary Resolution 2 to the vote.

Upon release of the voting result (refer to attached Annex 1), Chairman declared the following Resolution carried:-

RESOLVED THAT a final ordinary tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 4.0 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2023 be declared and payable on 14 May 2024.

RESOLUTIONS 3 TO 5

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 100 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY

The following Directors retired by rotation pursuant to article 100 of the Constitution of the Company and, being eligible, have offered themselves for re- election:-

Mr Lim Chin Hu; Ms Ng Bee Bee (May); and Mr Ong Su Kiat Melvyn.

Chairman informed the Meeting that the Directors who were subject of these resolutions had abstained from voting in respect of their own re-election.

9.3 RESOLUTION 3 Re-Electionof Mr Lim Chin Hu

Chairman proposed the resolution on the re-election of Mr Lim Chin Hu and invited questions from the shareholders. There being no questions, Chairman put Ordinary Resolution 3 to the vote.

Upon release of the voting result (refer to attached Annex 1), Chairman declared the following Resolution carried:-

RESOLVED THAT Mr Lim Chin Hu, who retired under article 100 of the Company's Constitution, be re-elected as Director of the Company.

Mr Lim Chin Hu, being re-elected, would continue to serve as Chairman of the Nominating Committee ("NC") and a member of each of the Executive Resource and Compensation Committee ("ERCC"), the Research, Innovation, Technology and Enterprise Committee ("RITE") (formerly known as Research, Development and Technology Committee), and the Strategy and Finance Committee ("SFC").