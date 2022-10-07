Advanced search
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
2022-10-07
3.420 SGD   -2.29%
Singapore Technologies Engineering : EFW and Turkish Technic to Collaborate on A330P2F Conversions

10/07/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Turkish Technic will be the first third party conversion house for EFW's A330P2F programme

Germany and Turkey, 7 October 2022 - Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), centre of excellence for Airbus Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions and Turkish Technic, a leading MRO company certified around the world as Part 145 and Part 21 J&G organisation, announced a new collaboration on A330P2F conversions.

The collaboration will see Turkish Technic becoming the first MRO company to provide third party conversion solutions for the proven and technologically advanced A330P2F programme by EFW. The first A330P2F conversion for EFW is planned to be carried out at Turkish Technic's facility in Istanbul in 3Q 2023.

"We have a growing P2F order book which mirrors a strong market demand for Airbus freighter conversions, with the A330P2F programme being increasingly considered as the preferred next-generation platform in the medium to widebody category," said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW. "Through our collaboration with Turkish Technic, which has deep experience in maintaining Airbus aircraft, we will ensure meeting our customer commitments in a robust manner."

"As the air cargo sector is experiencing extremely strong and steady growth, conversions have become an efficient solution to meet operator's needs, thus creating an opportunity for aircraft manufacturers, MROs, airlines and leasing companies," said Turkish Technic Chairman of the Board Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat. "We are happy to cooperate with EFW in their A330P2F programme. Passenger-to-freighter conversions require a combination of industry-leading expertise, structural skills and operational excellence. With extensive know-how and close collaboration with suppliers, we are always well equipped to provide technical services and solutions for our customers. We look forward to expanding our partnership further with EFW."

EFW's A330P2F programme is developed in collaboration with ST Engineering and Airbus, with EFW holding the Supplemental Type Certificate and leading in the overall programme as well as marketing & sales efforts. The A330P2F programme comes with two variants - the A330-200P2F and A330-300P2F - which are both equipped with advanced technology that offers airlines additional operational and economic benefits. The A330-200P2F can carry a gross payload of up to 61 tons of weight to over 7,700km, while the larger A330-300P2F can carry a gross payload of up to 63 tons and a containerised volume of up to ~18,581ft3 (~526m3).

To meet the rising demand for freighter conversions, ST Engineering and EFW have set up new conversion sites in China and the U.S. to ramp up total conversion capacity for all their Airbus P2F programmes comprising the A330P2F, A320P2F and A321P2F.

*****

For media enquiries, please write to us at comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
