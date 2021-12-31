Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Technologies Engineering : Halter Marine is awarded the second Polar Security Cutter for the United States Coast Guard

12/31/2021 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pascagoula, MS., December 29, 2021 - Halter Marine, Inc. (VT Halter Marine), a company of ST Engineering North America, has been awarded the second Polar Security Cutter (PSC) by the U.S. Department of the Navy.

The U.S. Department of the Navy has awarded Halter Marine of Pascagoula, Mississippi, as the prime contractor a fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a second U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) PSC (formerly the Heavy Polar Icebreaker). Initial efforts under this option will target the purchase of long lead-time materials, specifically the generator sets, necessary to support production while ensuring commonality across the first two PSCs. The PSC program is a multiple year Department of Homeland Security Level 1 investment and a USCG major system initiative to acquire up to three multi-mission PSCs to recapitalize the USCG's fleet of Polar Security Cutters.

The Polar Security Cutter will fill a current, definitive need for the Coast Guard statutory mission, of Polar Icebreaking, and meet other mission needs in the higher latitudes vital to the economic vitality, scientific inquiry and national interests of the United States.

Halter Marine is teamed with Technology Associates, Inc., (TAI), as the ship designer. The ship design is based on a German "Polarstern II" design. The Halter Marine and TAI teams, along with other suppliers, are finalizing the PSC design.

These vessels are 460 feet in length with a beam of 88 feet overall, a full load displacement of approximately 22,900 long tons at delivery. The propulsion will be diesel electric at over 45,200 horse power and readily capable of continuously breaking ice between six to eight feet thick. The vessel will accommodate 186 personnel comfortably for an extended endurance of 90 days.

In addition to TAI, Halter Marine has teamed with ABB/Trident Marine for its Azipod propulsion system, Raytheon for command and control systems integration, Caterpillar for the main engines, Jamestown Metal Marine for joiner package, and Bronswerk for the HVAC system.

"By building the second Polar Security Cutter, Halter Marine will continue its mission in delivering a national priority to the United States Coast Guard. Our talented workforce here at Halter Marine is proud to be part of such an important endeavor," said Bob Merchent, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halter Marine.

****

For media enquiries, please contact comms@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
12:27aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Halter Marine is awarded the second Polar Security Cu..
PU
12/29SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Receives the 2nd Polar Security Cutter..
PU
12/29Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Receives the 2nd Polar Security Cutter Contract
CI
12/23ST Engineering Places Inactive Myanmar Subsidiary Under Members' Voluntary Liquidation
MT
12/23SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Liquidates Myanmar Subsidiary
PU
12/23ST Engineering Places Dormant Subidiary Under Members' Voluntary Liquidation
MT
12/22ST Engineering Upsizes US Comercial Bond Program to $3 Billion
MT
12/22SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Upsizes its U.S. Commercial Paper Prog..
PU
12/22SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering To Liquidate Kinetics Systems (Shangha..
PU
12/14IDIRECT GOVERNMENT MILITARY VETERAN : Operation Career' Airing on Lifetime TV
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M 5 624 M 5 624 M
Net income 2021 564 M 417 M 417 M
Net Debt 2021 1 390 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 11 645 M 8 611 M 8 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,74 SGD
Average target price 4,34 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
See Tiat Quek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-1.57%8 646
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.98%128 959
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.39%97 559
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.34%61 089
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION39.69%57 885
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.35%41 631