NASHVILLE, TENN., 6 Jun, 2024 - TransCore today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to deploy its TransSuite Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) in the St. Louis and Springfield traffic management centers (TMCs) to help manage regional intelligent transportation system (ITS) devices and operations. These major metropolitan areas add to the current TransSuite ATMS deployment at the KC Scout TMC in the Kansas City region, expanding TransCore's decades-long traffic management partnership with MoDOT.



The deployment of TransSuite ATMS will enable St. Louis and Springfield TMC operators to better monitor and manage traffic control devices, including cameras, dynamic message signs, traffic signals, and detectors. The system will also support the collection and analysis of real-time traffic flow data from a variety of field devices, while incorporating third-party traffic data to provide a complete area view of traffic conditions.



This real-time information will enable traffic operators to monitor and respond to incidents on freeways and arterials, while providing drivers with travel time calculations for better trip planning and more predictable travel.



"MoDOT consistently strives to provide an efficient, safe transportation system for our roadway users. Deploying an ATMS in three of the state's largest metropolitan areas will help provide more reliable travel for Missouri drivers by helping MoDOT TMC operators respond to real-time traffic conditions and get needed safety, incident, and travel information to roadway users," said Brian Umfleet, St. Louis District Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.



TransCore's SVP of ITS Solutions, Michael Mauritz, added, "We're excited to expand our relationship with MoDOT on this initiative aimed at better managing traffic and providing more efficient freeway travel for Missouri drivers. In the near-term, we will be working with MoDOT to customize the TransSuite ATMS configuration to meet the unique needs of Missouri drivers and roadway systems well into the future."

