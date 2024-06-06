Paris (France), 4th June 2024 - ST Engineering Antycip, European leader in simulation and

virtual reality solutions, is delighted to announce its exclusive distributorship agreement with

Merlin Flight Simulation Group, the foremost manufacturer of state-of-the-art aircraft design

real-time Academic Engineering Flight Simulators. This strategic alliance marks a significant

milestone in the field of Aerospace Academic Engineering Flight Simulation, bringing

unparalleled innovation and expertise to the global market.



Through this partnership, ST Engineering Antycip becomes the sole distributor of Merlin Flight

Simulation Group's solutions worldwide, solidifying its position as a leader in delivering cuttingedge

technology to aerospace engineering students. With a shared commitment to advancing

aerospace engineering education and practice, both companies aim to redefine the landscape

of this field, empowering students, academics, and researchers with tools that transcend

traditional boundaries and unlock new possibilities for air-vehicle conceptual design, testing,

and performance evaluation.



"Our partnership with Merlin Flight Simulation Group represents a transformative moment for

the academic aerospace engineering community," said Michel Pronier, CEO of ST

Engineering Antycip. "Together, we are revolutionising the way students approach aircraft

design and simulation, equipping them with the tools to navigate complex challenges and drive

progress."



"We are thrilled to join forces with ST Engineering Antycip to bring our industry-leading

Academic Engineering Flight Simulators to aerospace academia worldwide," said Christopher

Neal, CEO of Merlin Flight Simulation Group. "This collaboration represents a leap forward in

our mission to provide aerospace academia with the tools to innovate, collaborate and excel

in their fields."



Amir Khosh, Sales Manager at ST Engineering Antycip, will serve as the point of contact for

any enquiries related to Merlin Flight Simulation Group's products and services. He brings his

expertise and aerospace background to ensure unmatched service and support for all

customers.



Merlin Flight Simulation Group's Academic Engineering Flight Simulators are already

established as indispensable assets providing students and researchers with the only focalpoint

practical aero academic tool, other than wind tunnels. The simulators provide an

exceptional tool for practical coursework, research and conceptual novel air vehicle design,

performance development, and optimisation.



As the exclusive distributor of Merlin Flight Simulation Group's products, ST Engineering

Antycip is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of academic aerospace flight

simulation. Together, these two industry leaders are committed to driving the continued

development of the systems' capabilities and excellence Worldwide to meet customer

expectations.

*****



