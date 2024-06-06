Singapore Technologies Engineering : News - ST Engineering Antycip forges exclusive Global Partnership with Merlin Flight Simulation Group to revolutionise Engineering Flight Simulation in Academia
June 05, 2024 at 10:40 pm EDT
News - ST Engineering Antycip forges exclusive Global Partnership with Merlin Flight Simulation Group to revolutionise Engineering Flight Simulation in Academia
Paris (France), 4th June 2024 - ST Engineering Antycip, European leader in simulation and
virtual reality solutions, is delighted to announce its exclusive distributorship agreement with
Merlin Flight Simulation Group, the foremost manufacturer of state-of-the-art aircraft design
real-time Academic Engineering Flight Simulators. This strategic alliance marks a significant
milestone in the field of Aerospace Academic Engineering Flight Simulation, bringing
unparalleled innovation and expertise to the global market.
Through this partnership, ST Engineering Antycip becomes the sole distributor of Merlin Flight
Simulation Group's solutions worldwide, solidifying its position as a leader in delivering cuttingedge
technology to aerospace engineering students. With a shared commitment to advancing
aerospace engineering education and practice, both companies aim to redefine the landscape
of this field, empowering students, academics, and researchers with tools that transcend
traditional boundaries and unlock new possibilities for air-vehicle conceptual design, testing,
and performance evaluation.
"Our partnership with Merlin Flight Simulation Group represents a transformative moment for
the academic aerospace engineering community," said Michel Pronier, CEO of ST
Engineering Antycip. "Together, we are revolutionising the way students approach aircraft
design and simulation, equipping them with the tools to navigate complex challenges and drive
progress."
"We are thrilled to join forces with ST Engineering Antycip to bring our industry-leading
Academic Engineering Flight Simulators to aerospace academia worldwide," said Christopher
Neal, CEO of Merlin Flight Simulation Group. "This collaboration represents a leap forward in
our mission to provide aerospace academia with the tools to innovate, collaborate and excel
in their fields."
Amir Khosh, Sales Manager at ST Engineering Antycip, will serve as the point of contact for
any enquiries related to Merlin Flight Simulation Group's products and services. He brings his
expertise and aerospace background to ensure unmatched service and support for all
customers.
Merlin Flight Simulation Group's Academic Engineering Flight Simulators are already
established as indispensable assets providing students and researchers with the only focalpoint
practical aero academic tool, other than wind tunnels. The simulators provide an
exceptional tool for practical coursework, research and conceptual novel air vehicle design,
performance development, and optimisation.
As the exclusive distributor of Merlin Flight Simulation Group's products, ST Engineering
Antycip is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of academic aerospace flight
simulation. Together, these two industry leaders are committed to driving the continued
development of the systems' capabilities and excellence Worldwide to meet customer
expectations.
*****
Media contacts:
Anaïs Tarbi
European Marketing Manager
ST Engineering Antycip
+44 (0)1869 251 602
anais.tarbi@steantycip.com
Alexis Lipoff
Media Relations ST Engineering Antycip
3WM Communications Ltd
+44 (0)7949 599 002
alexis@3wmcomms.com
Sales contact:
Amir Khosh
Sales Manager
ST Engineering Antycip
+44 (0)1869 251 605
amir.khosh@steantycip.com
ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2024
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 June 2024 02:39:01 UTC.
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is a Singapore-based global technology, defense and engineering company. The Company operates through a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. The Companyâs segments include Commercial Aerospace, Urban Solutions & Satcom, and Defence & Public Security. The Commercial Aerospace includes airframe, engine and components maintenance, repair and overhaul, original equipment manufacturer for nacelles, composite floorboard and passenger-to-freighter conversions and aviation asset management. The Urban Solutions & Satcom includes smart mobility, smart utilities and infrastructure, urban environment solutions and satcom. Defence & Public Security includes public safety and security, critical information infrastructure solutions, control systems, cryptographic technology design and cybersecurity. It comprises defense business areas, such as digital systems and cyber, land systems, and more.