Singapore, 12 July 2023- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd will be releasing its first-half year financial results ended 30 June 2023 (1H2023) on 11 August 2023, before Singapore trading market opens. An analyst & media briefing will be held on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (GMT +8).
Shareholders can register at the link below to listen to the briefing:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_57nGQN1gRBiR_5M8QHO_9A
A playback of the briefing will be made available at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website.
For investor enquiries, please contact ir@stengg.com
