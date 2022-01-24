Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Announces FY2021 Results on 25 February 2022

Singapore, 24 January 2022 - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd will be releasing its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 (FY2021) on 25 February 2022, before Singapore trading market opens. The analyst & media briefing will be held on the same day at 11 a.m. (GMT+8).

Shareholders can register at the link below to listen to the briefing:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_izd7H7SdSF2ZtSnJmXOuKQ

An audio file will be available for playback on our corporate website, www.stengg.com, on the following day.

***

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@stengg.com.