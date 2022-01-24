Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Announces FY2021 Results on 25 February 2022

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore, 24 January 2022 - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd will be releasing its financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 (FY2021) on 25 February 2022, before Singapore trading market opens. The analyst & media briefing will be held on the same day at 11 a.m. (GMT+8).

Shareholders can register at the link below to listen to the briefing:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_izd7H7SdSF2ZtSnJmXOuKQ

An audio file will be available for playback on our corporate website, www.stengg.com, on the following day.

***

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@stengg.com.

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
05:14aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Announces FY2021 Results on 25 Februar..
PU
01/20SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : EFW Redelivers its First A330P2F to Altavair for Oper..
PU
01/06SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Temasek Foundation to distribute ST Engineering-desig..
PU
2021SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Halter Marine is awarded the second Polar Security Cu..
PU
2021SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Receives the 2nd Polar Security Cutter..
PU
2021Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Receives the 2nd Polar Security Cutter Contract
CI
2021ST Engineering Places Inactive Myanmar Subsidiary Under Members' Voluntary Liquidation
MT
2021SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Liquidates Myanmar Subsidiary
PU
2021ST Engineering Places Dormant Subidiary Under Members' Voluntary Liquidation
MT
2021ST Engineering Upsizes US Comercial Bond Program to $3 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 589 M 5 643 M 5 643 M
Net income 2021 563 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2021 1 389 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 11 641 M 8 661 M 8 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float -
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,74 SGD
Average target price 4,34 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
See Tiat Quek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD-0.53%8 661
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.34%130 743
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.44%102 372
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.03%63 226
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-0.93%57 570
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.52%43 317