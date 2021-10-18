Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Appoints Timothy J. McBride as President of ST Engineering North America

Alexandria, VA, October 18, 2021 - ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group, announced today its appointment of Timothy (Tim) J. McBride as President of ST Engineering North America Inc., its U.S. headquarters in Alexandria, VA, effective 1 November 2021. The U.S. is the Group's single largest market outside of Singapore, and contributes about a quarter of total revenue.

"We are delighted to have Tim join our senior management team at an important phase of ST Engineering's growth journey. Tim brings with him a deep understanding of the commercial and defense sectors, as well as a wealth of experience in government relations. He spent more than 30 years at multinational public companies and government agencies, including the White House, holding senior positions that contributed to the strategic and commercial success of the organizations that he served," said Vincent Chong, Group President & CEO of ST Engineering. "We will benefit from Tim's strong set of credentials, expertise and experience as we continue to deliver on our strategic agenda for long-term value creation in the U.S."

ST Engineering has been operating in the U.S. since 2001, with major operations in 16 cities in 12 states, and employing about 5,000 people. In early October 2021, the Group announced the US$2.68b proposed acquisition of TransCore, further reinforcing the U.S. as a key growth market.

"ST Engineering uses technology and innovation to solve customers' needs, and I am thrilled to join this growing organization," said Tim McBride. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and working with our talented team to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead in the U.S. market."

Tim joins the Group from Raytheon Technologies, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations, responsible for developing and executing advocacy strategies as well as advancing the company's global business interests. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Government Relations for United Technologies (UTC), where he was involved in supporting the company's commercial businesses and securing U.S. federal defense appropriations for the F-35 programme and many other defense programmes in which UTC was a participant. Tim began his Washington career in the White House as a Special Assistant to Vice President (and later President) George H.W. Bush. Timothy graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

