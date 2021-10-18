Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S63   SG1F60858221

SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

(S63)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Appoints Timothy J. McBride as President of ST Engineering North America

10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alexandria, VA, October 18, 2021 - ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group, announced today its appointment of Timothy (Tim) J. McBride as President of ST Engineering North America Inc., its U.S. headquarters in Alexandria, VA, effective 1 November 2021. The U.S. is the Group's single largest market outside of Singapore, and contributes about a quarter of total revenue.

"We are delighted to have Tim join our senior management team at an important phase of ST Engineering's growth journey. Tim brings with him a deep understanding of the commercial and defense sectors, as well as a wealth of experience in government relations. He spent more than 30 years at multinational public companies and government agencies, including the White House, holding senior positions that contributed to the strategic and commercial success of the organizations that he served," said Vincent Chong, Group President & CEO of ST Engineering. "We will benefit from Tim's strong set of credentials, expertise and experience as we continue to deliver on our strategic agenda for long-term value creation in the U.S."

ST Engineering has been operating in the U.S. since 2001, with major operations in 16 cities in 12 states, and employing about 5,000 people. In early October 2021, the Group announced the US$2.68b proposed acquisition of TransCore, further reinforcing the U.S. as a key growth market.

"ST Engineering uses technology and innovation to solve customers' needs, and I am thrilled to join this growing organization," said Tim McBride. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and working with our talented team to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead in the U.S. market."

Tim joins the Group from Raytheon Technologies, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations, responsible for developing and executing advocacy strategies as well as advancing the company's global business interests. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Government Relations for United Technologies (UTC), where he was involved in supporting the company's commercial businesses and securing U.S. federal defense appropriations for the F-35 programme and many other defense programmes in which UTC was a participant. Tim began his Washington career in the White House as a Special Assistant to Vice President (and later President) George H.W. Bush. Timothy graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

*****

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Guy Shields
Director, Corporate Communications
ST Engineering North America
Phone: 703 739 2610
Email: guy.shields@stengg.us

Disclaimer

ST - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 12:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
12:13aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Awards Shares Under Restricted Share P..
MT
10/15SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering and UPS Introduce Skills Progression P..
PU
10/11SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering and MSI Global Team Up to Bring Singap..
PU
10/06SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : Estonian Centre for Defence Investment signs contract..
PU
10/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It’s all about China
10/04Singapore Shares Close Higher; ST Engineering Jumps 3% on Deal to Acquire Transportatio..
MT
10/04Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore Unit for $2.68 Billion
DJ
10/04ROPER TECHNOLOGIES : to Sell Transportation Solution Unit to Singapore Technologies for $2..
MT
10/04SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering to Acquire US-based Transportation Tec..
MT
10/03SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering Accelerates Smart City Growth with Acq..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 568 M 5 605 M 5 605 M
Net income 2021 553 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2021 1 408 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 12 185 M 9 040 M 9 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 23 103
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Duration : Period :
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,91 SGD
Average target price 4,29 SGD
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sy Feng Chong President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Chee Keng Foo Chief Financial Officer
Chong Seng Kwa Chairman
Weng Yip Chan Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Serh Ghee Lim Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD2.36%9 040
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION27.14%136 306
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.00%101 246
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION29.75%63 301
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION39.81%58 060
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.48%48 040