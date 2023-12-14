Singapore, 14 December 2023 - ST Engineering today announced that its subsidiary ST Engineering Marine Ltd. has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) for the mid-life upgrade of its Formidable-class Frigates for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

ST Engineering will undertake the design and engineering of the Frigate's marine and electrical systems' upgrades, including the Ship Management System and Power Generation System. The Frigates will be upgraded progressively, with the first Frigate expected to complete its upgrades from 2028.

"This contract is a testament to our naval expertise, demonstrating our competence in extending the operational life of the Formidable-class Frigates. These upgrades are crucial to ensure the effectiveness of these Frigates, enhancing Singapore's defence and security. We are committed to supporting MINDEF in ensuring the continued mission effectiveness of this important capability," said Tan Leong Peng, President of Marine, ST Engineering.

