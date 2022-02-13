Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering Demonstrates Continuous Innovation at Singapore Airshow 2022

Singapore, 13 February 2022 - Global technology, defence and engineering group ST Engineering will showcase close to 100 of its innovations at the upcoming Singapore Airshow taking place from 15 to 18 February 2022. ST Engineering's showcase, spread over a pavilion of over 2,000 sqm, will be the largest at the event.

Bringing together ST Engineering's multidisciplinary capabilities across its commercial and defence businesses, the showcase demonstrates how the Group keeps aircraft flying safely with integrated lifecycle support; enables fighting forces to win on the battlefield with future battle ideas and concepts; and helps cities become more connected, resilient and sustainablewith technologies that address urban challenges.

In a display of continuous innovation by the Group - which remains undeterred by a pandemic entering its third year - the exhibits will feature new solutions on top of proven ones, as well as solutions that have been enhanced or ready to go into commercialisation since their showcase at the last airshow. Such solutions include the latest applications of its unmanned aircraft system, DroNet, in real-life missions at Singapore's reservoirs and Southern Islands; the new hybrid Terrex 8x8 Infantry Fighting Vehicle; and the all-new AGIL Smart City Operating System (OS) which centralises performance data into a single platform to provide analytics-driven insights that power future Smart Cities.

"We have put together the showcase at a time when the COVID-19 situation remains dynamic. We are committed to pushing forward and continuously innovate to solve real-world problems," said Ravinder Singh, Group COO, Technology & Innovation at ST Engineering. "The carefully curated display underscores the multidisciplinary capabilities and strong engineering expertise we have in developing cutting-edge technologies and innovations."

ST Engineering Pavilion

The Group's showcase is organised around the Aviation, Defence and Smart City clusters,and will feature digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and cyber solutions that are increasingly shaping the way we work.

Aviation - Supporting airline recovery with integrated lifecycle solutions

ST Engineering will showcase its broad range of aerospace solutions that reflect its growing expertise and domain knowledge in every stage of an aircraft life cycle, and demonstrate the comprehensive support by the Group in helping airlines emerge stronger from current challenges. These solutions range from engineering design development, certification, original equipment manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services to asset management. The solutions on display will also help to shine a spotlight on some key industry trends, including growing focus on carbon emissions, and increasing use of smart technologies such as additive manufacturing and unmanned systems to enhance work processes.

Highlights at the Aviation cluster include:

A full-scale aircraft engine nacelle unit featuring innovative design and components made from composite materials to enhance engine fuel efficiency and aerodynamics;

Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion solutions based on Airbus' best-selling fly-by-wire platforms, including the world's first A320P2F that is being converted by ST Engineering in Singapore;

A command and control station for multiple drone operations, with demonstration of ST Engineering's DroNet solution in missions including inspection of aircraft and building assets, surveillance of islands and offshore assets, security, and shore-to-ship delivery;

Cabin interior solutions featuring an expandable aircraft lavatory prototype designed to meet the needs of passengers with reduced mobility and enhance air travel experience.

Defence - Dominating the future battlespace

At the Defence cluster, future battlefield ideas and concepts incorporating manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) take centre stage to illustrate the interoperability between manned and unmanned platforms and equipment.

Highlights at the Defence cluster include:

Terrex 8x8 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, the "mothership" that serves as a launch pad for unmanned aerial vehicles and robots, as well as the command centre on the ground;

One Connect+ concept which links up various soldier systems, sensors, as well as manned and unmanned systems to provide the command chain with real-time updates. This forms a common situational awareness picture of the battlefield which is critical for any command centre, be it for military, public safety, emergency response, crisis management or specific missions;

Training and simulation software applications which use the latest Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality technologies for realistic multi-user experiences across multiple domains;

ExtremV, which is strategically positioned between the defence and public security sections. It is a prime example of how ST Engineering can adapt its flagship defence platforms for the public security and commercial sectors. Retaining the superior mobility of the Bronco All Terrain Tracked Carrier, the vehicle's cabins have been redesigned and can be configured for firefighting and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations;

Marine showcase for maritime security, HADR and homeland security solutions.

Smart City - Helping cities address urban challenges through technology and insights

The Smart City cluster presents the Group's extensive suite of solutions across the Smart Mobility, Smart Security, Smart Environment and Space segments that is helping cities address urban challenges to make them better places to live in.Through advanced, connected technologies and insights that deliver improved efficiencies, optimise resources, and enhance safety and security,the Group helps cities transform into connected, resilient and sustainable spaces to improve quality of life for communities.

Highlights at the Smart City cluster include:

The new AGIL Smart City OS which will be exhibited for the very first time. As the digital backbone of future Smart Cities, the AGIL Smart City OS integrates disparate IT and OT systems and centralises performance data into a single platform to provide analytics-driven insights that optimise resources, improve operational efficiencies and sustainability outcomes;

Smart Security solutions including the Next-Generation Fast Response Car and autonomous security robots that support authorities on ground response operations, as well as the new AGIL Secure Biometric E-Gate which will be unveiled at the airshow. The E-Gate offers enhanced features including multi-traveller identity verification and multimodal biometric authentication that accelerate border control processes, while providing safer, contactless and seamless traveller experiences;

First-of-its-kind in Asia and to be exhibited at the airshow for the first time, the TunnelFox® is an autonomous, intelligent rail asset inspection innovation that significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of anomaly detection in critical rail assets.

ST Engineering Pavilion is at booth G01. More information on the Group's showcase can be found at www.stengg.com/sgairshow2022.

