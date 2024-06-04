New hangar is part of the airframe MRO complex that ST Engineering is developing

Pensacola, U.S., 4 June, 2024- ST Engineering broke ground for its third aircraft maintenance hangar at the Pensacola International Airport today, marking another milestone in its growth and expansion plans in Pensacola. The new 167,000 sq ft state-of-the-art hangar will be equipped with two bays that can service widebody aircraft. It is expected to contribute an additional 500,000 manhours annually when fully operational in the second half of 2026.

The new hangar is part of ST Engineering's planned airframe Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) complex in Pensacola which will comprise four hangar facilities and is projected to generate over 1,700 jobs when fully completed. It is co-funded by ST Engineering, Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, the State of Florida and other state and federal organizations.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said, "The new hangar will contribute significant economic benefits for Pensacola and the surrounding region through the creation of quality jobs and increased demand for goods and services. We look forward to the continued partnership with ST Engineering that will help to position Pensacola as a regional center of excellence for the aviation MRO industry."

Jeffrey Lam, President Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering, stated, "We continue to look to the future with the construction of our third hangar in Pensacola that will expand our airframe MRO capacity, allowing us to better meet our customers' growing maintenance needs, drive business growth and strengthen our presence in the region. The new hangar also underscores our longstanding commitment to contribute to the progress of Pensacola's aviation MRO industry and the region's economic growth. We are very thankful for the continued support from the City of Pensacola and the State of Florida as we see our MRO complex project through to fruition."

Timothy McBride, ST Engineering North America President, said, "Our expansion in Pensacola aligns with the Group's commitment to invest in its core business and is poised to strengthen our aerospace MRO network in the U.S. and globally. As we deepen our partnership with the City of Pensacola and play a major role in its growth, we look forward to facilitating job creation in the community and strengthening Northwest Florida's status as a national hub for the aviation industry."

In line with its pursuit of greater environmental sustainability in its operations, ST Engineering has partnered with Florida Power & Light (FPL) to reduce the carbon footprint of its hangars and support its energy needs. ST Engineering's hangars in Pensacola receive renewable energy from FPL's offsite solar farm through the latter's SolarTogether® program. The hangars are also equipped with green and smart technology features such as light harvesting skylights to lower electricity consumption and integrated vertical lift machines to improve operational efficiency.

In the U.S., besides Pensacola, ST Engineering currently operates airframe MRO facilities in Mobile, Alabama and San Antonio, Texas. It also operates a nacelle manufacturing and MRO facility in Middle River, Maryland, and offers aircraft engine washes through EcoServices in Wethersfield, Connecticut.

For media enquiries, please contact news@stengg.com.