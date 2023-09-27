Singapore, 27 September 2023 - ST Engineering today announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has secured multi-year contracts to provide Japan Airlines with its component Maintenance-By-the-Hour (MBHTM) solutions, strengthening a longstanding relationship with the airline in integrated MRO support.

Renewal of Boeing 737-800 Component MBHTM programme

Under a multi-year contract which first commenced in June 2018 and renewed in July 2023, ST Engineering will continue to provide Japan Airlines' Boeing 737-800s with a full suite of component solutions covering component pooling, repair & overhaul, modification, component health monitoring and logistics services.

This renewal contract adds to the other MRO work that ST Engineering is already carrying out for Japan Airlines. Besides Boeing 737-800, ST Engineering is also supporting Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 fleet under an ongoing component MBHTM programme, as well as providing airframe line and heavy maintenance solutions to its Boeing platforms.

New Component MBHTM support for A321P2F aircraft

Under a new multi-year contract, which commences in April 2024, ST Engineering will provide a comprehensive suite of component solutions to a fleet of A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft undergoing conversion by the Group. These A321P2F aircraft will be operated by Spring Japan, a subsidiary of Japan Airlines.

Jeffrey Lam, Commercial Aerospace President at ST Engineering, said, "We have a long-standing and broad-based partnership with Japan Airlines, having supported them with our integrated life cycle fleet solutions that include not only component, but also airframe MRO and freighter conversion. This allows us to have a close understanding of Japan Airlines' operational needs, and be an invaluable partner in their growth and expansion plans."

Recognised worldwide for its hallmark component MBHTM programmes, ST Engineering supports more than 1,000 aircraft and provides integrated component solutions for over 23,500 unique aircraft parts. ST Engineering, via its Commercial Aerospace business, provides round-the-clock support from its component MRO facilities located in Singapore, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, as well as Stockholm, Sweden.



